SW Motech Accessories for KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

German motorcycle engineering specialists, SW Motech, have introduced a comprehensive range of model-specific accessories for KTM’s new 1290 Super Adventure S, giving owners plenty of options for tailoring their ride.

LUGGAGE

A tough, spacious and versatile luggage system enhances any journey, so SW Motech have developed their complete aluminium pannier and rack kit for the KTM.

Made from light and durable powder-coated aluminium, Trax Adventure Panniers are designed to sit neatly around the tail unit and exhaust system on the Adventure S, providing a whopping 82-litres of storage space.

The cases are attached using SW Motech’s new Quick-Lock Evo Side Carriers. The patented system means that not only the cases, but also the carriers, can be removed in seconds, leaving the KTM completely uncluttered.

Each box is shaped to give ample ground clearance when cornering, and feature glass reinforced plastic corner caps to protect against knocks and scuffs, both on and off the bike.

Removable lids and quick release fasteners make loading and unloading a breeze. Four large tie-down points feature on leach lid, for carrying extras.

A complete system for the KTM – consisting of Quick-Lock Evo carrier, 45-litre (left) and 37-litre (right) TraX Evo Alu-Boxes, and a locking kit with 6 matching locks and 2 keys – retails at £658.00.

For added carrying capability, the 1290 can also be fitted with SW Motech’s Alu-Rack luggage carrier (£115.99), Seat Rack (£134.99) and the Quick Lock Tankbag system.

The high strength, machined Alu-Rack is a neat and slender alternative to tubular systems and is compatible with the Quick-Lock Adapter Plate and Quick-Lock luggage rack extension, which enables the attachment of the TraX® EVO Top Cases.

The bike-specific Seat-Rack replaces the passenger seat and offers additional and flexible tie-down options.

Quick Lock Tank Bags come in a variety of sizes and styles and simply click on and off using the tank ring system – no straps or magnets to wrestle with. Prices start at £69.00 for the 5-litre expandable Micro Tank Bag and the tank ring adapter costs £31.00.

ERGONOMICS

Made from high-quality aluminium, the SW Motech Bar Riser helps take the strain out of long journeys. They’re available in either 20 mm or 30 mm rise and in a black or silver finish for £50.99.

The Brake Pedal Extension replaces and enlarges the original brake lever surface area, for added purchase and control. The serrated surface helps stop riding boots slipping off when riding in the wet. RRP: £20.99.

Multi-position adjustable and with a large, removable rubber contact pad for added grip, SW-Motech Evo Footrests offer extra comfort for long rides, both on and off the road. RRP £125.99.

PROTECTION

Finally, the SW Motech Engine Guard for the 1290 helps shield the motor from potentially costly and frustrating damage from flying debris and contact with the ground, trees and rocks when venturing off road. It’s made from light and sturdy 4 mm aluminium and has a wraparound design for large coverage. It retails at £199.99.

