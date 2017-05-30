Swallow and Hose move to top of winners’ chart at Pre-TT Classic.

Bank Holiday Monday gave us a far from ideal day; low mist blanketed the island; persistent rain hang in the air blown by a stiff breeze that changed direction at will. The roads in the ancient capital of Mann were soaked; with some puddles forming to make it even worse for the competitors in the Blackford’s Pre-TT Classic Races. The marshals were the real heroes, standing out in the weather all day long; many having to a quick change of clothes in the lunch break.

I was surprised when the event started on time with the Consolation Race for those who did qualify for their chosen class(es). Quite a few declined the invitation; as I would have done; so it was a field of just 7 that faced the starter. The race was quite rightly shortened to 4 laps given the tight timescale and poor conditions. The race soon became a procession with Iain Robertson romping to a clear win by 59s from Jeff Ward.

Next race on the schedule was the Lightweight Classic; for which 17 riders face the starter. Amongst all of the spray it appeared that Mike Hose had the best get away. He led at Castletown Corner; the chasers were headed by Jeff Ward and Dave Edwards; then it was Brian Mateer and Barry Davidson; with Billy Cummins 6th.

Mateer was on a charge; he was second on lap 2; with Ward in third; Edwards and Davidson were inches apart in their argument over 4th. Due to oil on the track the yellow and lack of adhesion flags were out on lap 3 as the bikes took the tight right hander. Hose and Mateer; who was closing the gap; observed the flag protocol perfectly; the same could not be said for others. There are two who would have been excluded had I been in the judgement seat; they know who they are. The marshals are there to make it safer for you; you give them respect; you do not see how close you get to them. On the final lap Mateer had Hose in his sights but could quite bridge the last few meters and it was Hose who took a deserved victory by 1.5s to join Bill Swallow and Bob Heath at the top of the all time winners’ list. Ward took third and Edwards just edged out Davidson on the final run from Castletown Corner to take 4th.

Quine & Cubbon Lightweight Race

Mike Hose Ariel 74.673mph Brian Mateer Suzuki 74.524mph Jeff Ward Suzuki 73.950mph Dave Edwards Yamaha 72.595mph Barry Davidson Honda 72.535mph Billy Cummins Suzuki 72.212mph

The next race was the Senior 500cc and in contrast to the previous race it gave us a first time winner. The start again proved key; with Steve Ferguson taking a grip on the race. It was he who was clear by 2s from Barry Davidson and Bill Swallow as they splashed around the corner for the first time. Steve Elliott, Mark Parrett and pole sitter Jamie Coward filled the early leader board. On lap 2 Davison cut Fergsuon’s lead to just 0.9s as crossed the bridge for the second time.

Swallow and Elliott held their positions but the soon to retire Coward had eased ahead of Parrett. On lap 3 Ferguson was once again 2s ahead of Davidson; the demise of Coward moved Arthur Browning on to the leader board. Lap 4 saw the leading duo just 10m apart as they powered away along the bypass. Ferguson set the fastest lap of the race on the penultimate tour; this allowed him to open a gap of 1.8s as they set off for the final lap. There were no problems for Ferguson and he duly took the laurels by 2.9s from Davidson; with Bill Swallow taking the final podium place. Elliott took 4th, Parrettt 5th; but Browning lost out to Will Loder who effected the pass going into the final corner.

Greystone LLC Senior Race

Steve Ferguson Honda 80.074mph Barry Davidson Honda 79.871mph Bill Swallow Paton 78.158mph Steve Elliott Honda 77.530mph Mark Parrett Norton 76. 218mph Will Loder Seeley 73.646mph

The Geoff Duke Post Classic Junior Race gave us another duel at the front; this time it was James Cowton and Barry Davidson who squabbled over the laurels. These two led the field as they steamed onto the bridge for the first time. Cowton led by 10m as they opened the taps and accelerated away along the bypass. Third was held by Gary Vines and fourth by Tom Snow; slow starting Ryan Kneen held fifth with Billy Cummins 6th. On the second lap Cowton had increased his lead to 1s, Vines held third; Snow 4th; but he was just a bike’s length ahead of Kneen; with Chris Barratt 6th. It was as you were on lap 3; but with Barratt being challenged by Neil Chadwick. The rope between Cowton and Davidson remained in situ on lap 4; the gaps still just a few metres.

Vines held third, but he was being closed down by Kneen who had finally squeezed past Snow; Chadwick had also gained one place to hold 6th. Cowton upped his pace on lap five and broke the rope; he set the best lap of the race on lap 6 to increase his lead to over2s as they crossed the railway bridge. Kneen’s hopes of a podium ended in retirement at Osborne’s on the final lap. This left Vines safe in the final podium place; after an excellent ride.

Geoff Duke Post Classic Junior Race

James Cowton Yamaha 86.551mph Barry Davidson Yamaha 86.393mph Gary Vines Yamaha 84.604mph Tom Snow Yamaha 83.976mph Neil Chadwick Yamaha 80.979mph Chris Barratt Yamaha 80.769mph

The final morsel before the lunch break was the Camathias Cup Sidecar racea combination of the race scheduled for Saturday and that for this morning. Vince Biggs was fastest away and he led as they crossed the bridge and rounded the tight right hand bend for the first time. Rod Bellas nipped inside of Greg Lambert to grab second as they crossed the bridge. Mike Bellaby, Patrick Geffray and Tony Thirkell completed the nascent leader board.

Biggs retained the lead on lap 2; but Lambert gained revenge by going up the inside to reclaim second. Geffray had problems on this lap; including a brief stop at Castletown Corner and dropped down the order. Lap 3 sprang a surprise; it was Bellas who led by 10m from Biggs as they left to begin the final lap. Biggs was not to beaten; he upped his pace set the fastest lap of the race and used the superior top speed of his BMW to take the win by 0.7s.

Camathias Cup Sidecar Race

Vince Biggs/ Vicky Cooke BMW 77.335mph Rod Bellas/Danny Quirk Imp 77.264mph Mike Bellaby/Dave Gristwood BMW 74.673mph Tony Thirkell/Trevor Johnson BMW 73.160mph Greg Lambert/Julie Canipa Imp 72.374mph Andy Nourish/Michael Leeflang Nourish 72.032mph

The weather had relented when the programme resumed after lunch; there was just a steady, fine drizzle to contend with. The race gave us a master class in how to ride a road circuit from Bill Swallow. He was initially headed by Steve Ferguson; but as they came into Cross Four Ways on the second lap he had opened a lead of 1.7s. Closely packed behind Ferguson was a group consisting of Dominic Herbertson, Barry Davidson and Hefyn Owen; Steve Elliott held the final leader board place. Pole sitter Jamie Coward had another awful start and was in an unaccustomed 11th place. Swallow led by a reduced margin on lap 3; behind Ferguson order was being established as Herbertson and Davidson pulled away from Owen.

The lead was constant on lap four; but at the lower end of the leader board Elliott took 5th from Owen as they braked for the tight right hand bend at Cross Four Ways; but they were being closed by a hard charging Alec Whitwell. Swallow increased has pace on the final two laps and Ferguson was not quite able to match him; meaning that Swallow was able to take a hugely popular win by 2.2s and put himself clear at the top of the all time winners list. Ferguson and Herbertson took the podium places; whilst Davidson, Whitwell and Elliott completed the leader board.

A D Hewitt 850cc Classic

Bill Swallow 499 Paton 81.758mph Steve Ferguson 500 Honda 81.598mph Dominic Herbertson 500 Honda 81.440mph Barry Davidson 500 Honda 80.768mph Alec Whitwell 850 Honda 79.807mph Steve Elliott 500 Honda 79.784mph

The 350cc Junior Race has seen some fabulous battles in the past; but today Mike Hose was just too good in the conditions and took a relatively comfortable victory to join Bill Swallow at the top of the winners’ list. The race lost Jamie Coward before it started; he pulled off the track the warm up lap. The first lap charge saw Hose, Alan Oversby and Barry Davidson spread across the track; with Oversby leading as they powered away towards Church Bends. Ferguson, Peter Boast and Hefyn Owen filled 4th to 6th.

Lap 2 saw the front three inches apart as they diced for the lead; Oversby managing to keep his wheel in front. Ferguson, Boast and Herbertson completed the leader board. On lap 3; gaps had appeared; Hose led by 1s from Oversby; with Davidson the same distance behind Oversby. Ferguson, Boast and Owen held 4th to 6th. Hose was in the groove and extended his lead; setting the fastest lap of the race on lap 4. He eventually took victory by 10s; with Oversby 4.6s ahead of third placed Davidson at the line. Steve Elliott recovered from a poor start to take sixth and relegated Boast from the leader board.

Manx Environmental Services Junior 350cc Race

Mike Hose Honda 82.137mph Alan Oversby Honda 81.411mph Barry Davidson Honda 81.079mph Steve Ferguson Honda 79.517mph Hefyn Owen Honda 78.502mph Steve Elliott Honda 78.475mph

The final solos race of the meeting was the Post Classic Senior. Finally Jamie Coward’s run of ill luck ended and he put in a commanding performance to win by a margin of 16.8s. Jamie was away from the lights like a scalded cat and by Cross Four Ways 2.9 miles into the lap he was 1.7s ahead of Mike Hose.

Third place was held by Pete Boast; behind him a group fought for the leader board places. On lap 2 Coward had increased his lead to over 9s from Hose who had Dennis Booth, Pete Boast, Michael Hand and James Ford across the road a couple of metres astern. The lead was 14s as Coward rounded the sharp right hander for the third time. Behind him, Hose was second and being hassled by Booth and Boast. Hand was 6s down on this trio; with Ford a further 6s adrift of Hand. On lap 4, Boast cut inside Hose at Cross Four Ways to take over second place. On lap 5 Coward continued serenely while the scrap for second saw Hose back at the front of the freight train. On the final lap Coward led by 17s from Hose; who had opened a 20m gap over Boast; who had done the same to Booth.

With Hand and Ford secure in their places the drama seemed to be over. That proved far from the case. As Hose and Boast approached Castletown Corner the latter man lost the front end and both he and the machine slid down the track and into the escape road. The Kawasaki then burst into a spectacular fireball; that was dealt with by the ever ready marshals. Thankfully Boast appeared to be completely unhurt. The incident promoted Neal Champion to sixth.

4 Hire Post Classic Superbike Race

Jamie Coward Kawasaki 93.557mph Mike Hose Kawasaki 91.980mph Dennis Booth Suzuki 91.564mph Michael Hand Yamaha 89.435mph James Ford Kawasaki 86.238mph Neal Champion Kawasaki 85.413mph

The final race of the day was another four lap dash in the form of the Open Sidecar Race; this allowed 1980s two strokes to join the contest. The race did not quite go as expected; Dave Molyneux and Dan Sayle were bogged down on the line and at the back of the field as they took Ballakeighan for the first time. At Cross Four Ways, Vince Biggs had a lead of 2 metres from Rod Bellas as they took the bend for the first time.

Mike Bellaby held third; just ahead of Greg Lambert; who retired at Cross Four Ways on lap 2. The lead was again just a couple of metres on lap; but behind the leaders Molyneux had made rapid progress to be up to third. On lap 3 he was second and It seemed just a matter of time before he would take the lead. He duly did this at Cross Four Ways on lap 4; he nipped up the inside of Biggs to lead as he passed the cottage.

His manoeuvre had put him onto the wetter part of the track and the rear wheel spun as he put down the power; Biggs on the drier part gained full traction and was able to retake the lead on the run into Church. Biggs kept his nose in front to win by 1.6s; he and passenger Vicky Cooke were delighted to have finished ahead of a legendary crew. Throughout both races Adam Pope and John Christopher kept the crowds entertained with some opposite manoeuvres; great stuff lads.

1300cc Open Sidecar Race

Vince Biggs/Vicky Cooke 1070 BMW 83.079mph Dave Molyneux/Dan Sayle 750 Yamaha 82.897mph Rod Bellas/Danny Quirk 1200 Imp 82.143mph Tony Thirkell/Trevor Johnson 1000 BMW 78.593mph Mike Bellaby/Dave Gristwood 1070 BMW 78.575mph Keith Walters/Alison DeAngelis 1000 Honda 77.045mph

Well done to the organizers; another excellent meeting despite the weather. Next at Billown are the Post-TT Races on Saturday June 10th, weather permitting.