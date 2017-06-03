Tale of two rivals: Franco Morbidelli heads Alex Marquez for pole

Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) took a last minute pole position on home turf at Mugello, taking provisional pole from teammate Alex Marquez just at the flag – and by only 0.036. Behind the only two Moto2™ race winners of the season so far is Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team), taking a front row start for his home GP.

Title contenders Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) and Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) head the second row, with Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) showing an impressive turn of pace in sixth to lock out Row 2.

Jorge Navarro (Federal Oil Gresini Moto2) was the fastest rookie in P7 to steal that honour back from recent podium finisher Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46), with Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) gearing up for his home GP from eighth – having been only a fraction of the win in 2016.

Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) lines up ninth as he guns for another podium for the intermediate class KTM chassis, with veteran Italian Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) flying the flag for the Speed Up chassis in tenth.

Remy Gardner (Tech 3 Racing) took P11 despite a crash for both him and teammate Xavi Vierge, with injury replacement rider and 2015 Moto3™ World Champion Danny Kent putting Iker Lecuona’s Garage Plus Interwetten machine into twelfth.

Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP), Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) and Andrea Locatelli (Italtrans Racing Team) completed the top fifteen – with Bagnaia just behind in sixteenth.

The lights go out for Moto2™ at 12:20 (GMT +2) on Sunday – with EG 0,0 Marc VDS looking to keep their 100% win rate in 2017.

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) 1’51.679

2 – Álex Márquez (SPA – Kalex) + 0.036

3 – Mattia Pasini (ITA – Kalex) + 0.079