TAS Racing Unveil NEW Tyco BMW livery For 2017 Season

TAS Racing is delighted to announce that the 2017 Tyco BMW livery, to be used on all S1000RR team machinery this season – in both British Superbike and International Road Races – can be viewed, in the flesh, for the first time today on the BMW Motorrad UK stand at the London Motorcycle Show.

The livery is an evolutionary design with some bespoke elements added, that will be highlighted on track by our rider line-up for the season ahead in Davide Giugliano, Christian Iddon and Ian Hutchinson.

All three riders will be on track for the first time at the upcoming Pro Test at Cartagena in Spain at the beginning of March and the official BMW test a week later at Almeria; followed by the official BSB pre-season tests, prior to round one at Donington Park on March 31st & April 1st/2nd.

Speaking of the new livery and the upcoming tests, Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill explained: “We always pride ourselves on the work that goes into producing a clean and recognisable livery on track, yet displays the ethos of the BMW brand and in turn promotes our leading sponsors like Tyco Security Products in the correct manner.

“Fans of the team will immediately identify the significant changes in our livery for this season, and the subtle bespoke colour elements that we’ve added, which will allow each rider to enjoy a little bit of individuality, and in turn, make them even easier to identify on track.”

Neill went on to say: “We are delighted to once again represent BMW Motorrad UK, our title sponsor Tyco Security Products and our associate sponsors in 2017 as their official team. We’d also like to welcome Eddie Stobart on-board as a new team sponsor for the year ahead.”

Scott Grimsdall, BMW Motorrad UK’s National Marketing and PR Manager said: “This is an exciting year and everyone at BMW Motorrad UK is ready to see what lays ahead. We know the Tyco BMW team is a fantastic set-up capable of preparing competitive bikes and we have exceptionally talented riders signed and hungry for success.

“The British Superbike series is the pinnacle of national Superbike racing and BMW Motorrad UK is really looking forward to seeing what can be achieved this season.”

The London Motorcycle show, supported by MCN, runs from February 17-19 at the Excel Exhibition Centre, Royal Victoria Dock, London E16 1XL

