Taylor Mackenzie will make a rapid return to race action this weekend with the 25-year old contesting the three Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship races at Brands Hatch for the Bathams Racing team.

The Ashby resident looked set for a spell on the sidelines after being released by the Moto Rapido Ducati squad, for whom he’d been competing in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship but he’ll now campaign a BMW S1000RR for the Bathams team owned and managed by regular pilot Michael Rutter.

With the Bridgnorth rider unable to ride at the previous round at Knockhill nor at Brands Hatch this weekend due to family commitments, he’s acted fast to secure the services of Mackenzie particularly as the Kent venue is the local round for one of the team’s main sponsors, Aspire Ho.

Mackenzie is no stranger to either the BMW S1000RR or the class having won the 2016 Championship whilst riding for Stuart Hicken’s Buildbase team. That year saw him win no less than six races and with two other podiums, he eventually ran out victor by 26 points. He’s now looking forward to being back on board the German manufacturer and kick starting his season.

Speaking about the deal, Mackenzie said: “I need to say a big thank you to the Bathams Racing team for this opportunity as I didn’t expect to be back on the grid so soon. I really enjoyed racing a BMW in 2016 and sitting on the bike in the workshop this week felt like home to me and put a big smile back on my face. I’m very excited to see what the rest of the year will bring.”

Rutter added: “Whilst I’m naturally disappointed not to be riding at present, it’s the right decision for me to make but with the infrastructure and machinery that we have, we were eager to have a presence on the grid in front of our sponsors so I’m delighted that Taylor will be riding for the Bathams Racing team at Brands Hatch. His pedigree in the class and on the BMW speaks for itself and I witnessed at close quarters in 2016 just how talented he is so we’re all eagerly looking forward to working with him this weekend.”

Saturday sees two 18-lap races take place around the iconic 2.6-mile circuit with the third scheduled for 2.15pm on Sunday.