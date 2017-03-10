Team Suzuki Statement – Anthony Delhalle

It is with sadness that we announce the tragic loss of our distinguished rider Anthony Delhalle.

Eminent symbol of the SERT team, the talented pilot, who has won five titles of Endurance World Champion with Suzuki, succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning following a crash during the Nogaro test in France.

Anthony Delhalle, 35, was a pure French talent of speed and one of the best representatives of endurance motorcycle racing.

A strong defender of the Suzuki brand during his career, Anthony first joined the brand by entering into the Junior Team of Damien Saulnier and has proved his strength and legitimately found his place in the prestigious SERT of Dominique Meliand.

Anthony was a major rider in EWC, remarkable for his speed and regularity in this discipline which he loved so much.

All our thoughts go to his wife and children, family and people who love him.