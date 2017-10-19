Ten new Rookies emerge from cold, rain, competition in Almeria

A complete mix of conditions over three intensely competitive days in Almeria produced 10 young riders who are invited to join the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup in 2018. From 109 riders invited for the opening two days, 49 made it to the final day and Thursday dawned cold and soaking wet.

After the very testing wet morning sessions the circuit dried for the afternoon with another chance for the young riders to show their abilities.

Riders invited to join the 2018 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Pasquale Alfano (Italy)

Barry Baltus (Belgium)

Max Cook (Great Britain)

Jason Philippe Dupasquier (Switzerland)

Nicolas Hernandez (Colombia)

Adrian Huertas Del Olmo (Spain)

Aidan Liebenberg (South Africa)

Matteo Patacca (Italy)

Carlos Tatay (Spain)

Billy Van Eerde (Australia)