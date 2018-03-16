60 teams entered

3 categories: 24 Formula EWC, 34 Superstock and 2 Experimental

A special exhibition “40 years” to spotlight the Heroes of Le Mans

Today, Friday 16th March, the list of the 60 teams entered for the 24 Heures Motos was revealed at a press conference in the Club L’Equipe in Paris. The second round of the FIM World Endurance Championship (FIM EWC) on 21 – 22 April promises to be a marvellous spectacle on the track thanks to a high-quality field of both teams and riders. During this conference the Automobile Club de l’Ouest recalled the strong long-term links it has enjoyed with endurance motorbike racing and above all the fact that it is celebrating four decades of the 24 Heures Motos. The riders who have created the legend of the event will be honoured by an exhibition called “les héros du Mans” at the 40th anniversary. Some of them were present today to talk about their careers, their passion and the emotions procured by the 24-Hour race in the Sarthe.

After receiving 76 entries the ACO set up a selection committee for the second year running to establish the list of the 60 teams accepted for the 2018 24 Heures Motos. This new record for entries is proof that endurance motorbike racing continues to attract new teams and that the 24 Heures Motos is a not-to-be-missed event for the players in this branch of the sport.

The 60 teams entered for the Sarthe Classic are divided up into three categories: 24 bikes are entered for the Formula EWC category, 34 for Superstock and two prototype bikes for the Experimental category. As usual, the 24 Heures Motos has attracted entrants and teams of varied experience with different objectives, which contribute to its richness and to writing its history.

In the blue-riband category, Formula EWC, five manufacturers will battle for victory. Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Honda and BMW all dream of winning the event in the year it is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The reigning world champion, GMT94-Yamaha, which came first in 2017 with Di Méglio, Canepa and Checa, is the favourite to score a second victory on the bounce. But the team managed by Christophe Guyot will have a real battle on its hands as it is up against tough opposition consisting of both works outfits or challengers who are determined to make the most of race incidents to put their name on the roll call of winners of the 24 Heures Motos.

Once again the Superstock category has received a full entry. For several years now there has always been a large number of contenders for victory in the category. The Tati Team Beaujolais Racing is aiming to make it two in a row after winning in 2017, but it will have to fight off strong rivals who will try and take advantage of the slightest error by the team to clinch victory.

And last but not least, the Experimental category has attracted two teams, TTS Excent and Metiss JLC Moto, which will showcase innovative projects.

With 13 different nationalities among the 60 teams and riders from 21 different countries, the 24 Heures Motos continues to expand its appeal and has acquired international renown. Five women riders will be at the start of this year’s race: the 100% Girls Racing Team line-up that saw the flag in 30th place in the overall classification in 2017, and German rider, Lucy Glöckner, who will be one of the works BMW riders on the NRT48-BMW Motorrad.

This year the arrival of top-level international riders promises a great spectacle and ding-dong battles. Endurance attracts talented aces from all categories: MotoGP, 125, 250 Grands Prix, Moto3 and Moto2, the World Superbike and Supersport Championships as well as road races like the Tourist Trophy.

During this press conference the ACO reminded everybody that endurance bike racing has always been part of its history and its DNA. Its blue-riband event, the 24 Heures Motos, is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year after four decades of passion and thrills in which exceptional riders have raced making it unique.

For this celebration, numerous activities are being organised for the public and 12 riders who have become circuit racing heroes will be spotlighted. Tribute will be paid to them in the big exhibition “Les héros du Mans” in the heart of the 24-Hours Motos village. Christian Léon, Jean-Claude Chemarin, Gérard Jolivet, Alex Vieira, Jean-Michel Mattioli, Brian Morrison, William Costes, Eliane Pscherer, Christophe Guyot, Jean-Michel Bayle, Grégory Leblanc, Mike Di Meglio are 12 riders with very different profiles. Each one at his/her own level by his/her performances, feats and challenges has contributed to building the legend of the race as record holders of the number of victories or participations. They have achieved unique feats and sometimes the 24 Heures Motos has become a new challenge for them in what is an already well-filled career.

They are also ambassadors for all those, whether also-rans or champions, who have come to fulfil their dream on the tarmac of the Bugatti circuit by pushing themselves to the limit.

Five of them were present this morning to tell their stories: Gérard Jolivet, Brian Morrison, Christophe Guyot, Grégory Leblanc and Mike Di Meglio.

Grégory Leblanc, joint-record holder of the number of victoires (5), who will be aiming to add no.6 to his laurels this year, underlined the fact that “the 24 Heures Motos is the most iconic event. It represents all the values of endurance and the public never fails to turn up to cheer us on.” Scottish rider Brian Morrison, 4-time winner of the race who came specially today said, “this race is a very difficult challenge for riders and teams, but once you’ve taken the chequered flag, it’s pure magic. You feel very special emotions when you’re in front of thousands of spectators.”

For the 40th anniversary of the 24 Heures Motos, the ACO will also inaugurate The Hall of Fame of the race, and the clubs for historic bikes in the Sarthe will join together for the celebrations with an exhibition of 24 pre- and post-war machines.

The aim of the 60 entrants and the organisers is to make the 40 years of the 24 Heures Motos, a celebration and a big party for everybody over the four days from 19th to 22nd April both on the track and inside the Bugatti circuit!

Pierre Fillon, President of the Automobile Club de l’Ouest: “The enthusiasm generated by the 24 Heures Motos from a sporting point of view continues to grow and in this, its anniversary year, we have once again attracted a full entry with 60 bikes at the start on Saturday 21st April. The rich, international field comprising renowned manufacturers, top-class riders and quality teams is proof of the revival of endurance racing for bikes and the fruit of the work carried out jointly with the federations (FIM and FFM) and Eurosport Events.

“This branch of the sport has always been part of the history and the DNA of the ACO so we’re delighted to be celebrating the 40 years of our blue-riband event for motor bikes. 1978-2018, four decades of history/stories, passions, excitement, iconic riders and outstanding teams are among the elements that have forged the legend of this unique race. The many events organised to celebrate this anniversary with all the officials, entrants and fans we’re expecting will all combine to make the 2018 24 Heures Motos 2018 a great party for the motorbike to be lived to the full!”

Vito Ippolito, President of the International Motorcycle Federation: “We can’t wait to hear the roar of the engines of the bikes at the start of the 24 Heures Motos on the iconic Le Mans Bugatti circuit. After 40 years of unbroken passion, we can enjoy this magnificent event yet again. As always there is a full grid for one of the best spectacles in the world of motorbike racing.

We’re delighted to see how endurance is developing and spreading all over the world. It’s mainly due to the efforts of our promoters, the ACO in France and Eurosport worldwide.

Like you all, we’re getting ready to experience the greatest thrills that motorbikes can offer!”

Jacques Bolle, President of the French Motorcycle Federation: “Aged 40 you’re in your prime! Forty years ago the ACO took the plunge and organised the first 24 Heures Motos, a race that has since become a major event in endurance both in France and abroad. What delights me is that after four decades the event still has its aura. What’s even better is that one could say it’s in great fettle. It’s attracted a full field. The manufacturers have invested in it either with works teams or with satellite outfits, and the best riders in the world are present. All the lights are green and bear witness to the revival of endurance which, over the last three years, has received unprecedented media coverage thanks to Eurosport Events, which has become the promoter of the world championship, and the tireless involvement of the ACO that has made organising this blue-riband event a point of honour. All these reasons guarantee that the 2018 24 Heures Motos will be crowned with success and it will boost the expansion of the sport prefiguring a 50th anniversary that will be just as great a success.”

Francois Ribeiro, Eurosport Events operations manager: “Every season the success of the FIM EWC continues to grow. We’re delighted by the enthusiasm generated by the 24 Heures Motos. The ACO received 76 entries for the 60 places at the start of the 41st race, three more than last year and above all 20 more than in 2015, the first FIM EWC season promoted by Eurosport Events.

With 33 outfits entered for the whole season this year, the teams under contract make up the bulk of the field in the 24 Heures Motos and the core of a solid FIM EWC championship.

Accompanying this success is the expansion of the FIM EWC on the international scene. Thirteen different nationalities will be represented at the start of the 24 Heures Motos and riders from 21 different countries are among those taking part.

To back up this development, Eurosport Events is continuing its efforts to increase media coverage. For the 24 Heures Motos, 28 hours will be shown live in France with more than 18 hours Live on Eurosport and 10 hours on the Equipe channel.

Our aim: exceed the 575 hours broadcasted internationally on TV and the 105 million TV viewers captivated in 2017 by the 24 Heures Motos.”