The American Motorcyclist Association and MotoAmerica announced this evening at the MotoAmerica Night of Champions that they have signed a Letter of Intent for the North American series to remain the home of the AMA Superbike Championship through the 2029 season.

“Our first four years of MotoAmerica have been pretty amazing,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “And much of our success goes back to our relationship with the AMA. The first four years have gone by quickly and we’re not where we want to be yet. Our new agreement is for a further 10 years and I can’t wait to see how much we can accomplish in those years together.”

The extension will add an additional five years to the original five-year sanctioning agreement that was signed in 2014 and provides for the possibility of a further five-year extension.

“The entire MotoAmerica crew, led by principals Wayne Rainey, Chuck Aksland, Terry Karges and Richard Varner, has demonstrated a commitment to fairness, promotion, organization and hard work that continues to advance the state of motorcycle road racing in America,” said AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman. “The AMA values its relationship with MotoAmerica, and we’re honored that MotoAmerica will continue to crown professional AMA road racing champions well into the future.”

As the sanctioning body for MotoAmerica, the AMA approves and enforces the rules of competition, licenses riders and crew members, and approves production motorcycles for competition, along with other organizational responsibilities.

As the promoting organization, MotoAmerica secures dates and venues, negotiates sponsorships, manages the fan experience, develops viewership, and works closely with the AMA to establish and maintain a class structure that best showcases both motorcycles and the racers who pilot them.

About MotoAmerica