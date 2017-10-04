The Bonneville Speedmaster

With the introduction of the new Bonneville generation, and specifically the Bonneville T120 and Bonneville Bobber, the range of choice for riders has never been better.

The new Bonneville Speedmaster builds on the authentic Triumph classic custom heritage with all of the classic DNA from the Bonneville family and the Bobber’s unique attitude, but now more practical and versatile than ever. The new Speedmaster brings another dimension – a Bonneville with more classic British custom laid back style and an even higher level of specification.

Authentic ‘British custom’ attitude and laid back style All of the Bonneville’s timeless DNA and signature Bobber features Triumph’s classic custom attitude and laid back riding style Versatile twin and single seat set ups.



Superior handling, comfort and control Laid back and comfortable riding ergonomics with powerful twin disc Brembo brakes and high specification suspension A distinctive ‘cage’ swinging arm for an authentic hard-tail look.



Responsive Bonneville 1200 HT engine with the Bobber tune for thrilling performance and sound Category leading peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm from the critically acclaimed High Torque engine with Bobber tune, plus peak power output of 77PS at 6,100rpm Distinctive rich and raw exhaust note Featuring a twin air box with twin filters and hidden cat box



Class-leading capability and technology Full LED headlight with distinctive daytime running light pattern (market specific) State of the art ride-by-wire offering two riding modes (Road and Rain) Latest generation ABS and switchable traction control Torque assist clutch and single-button cruise control for improved rideability A feature-packed elegant single clock.



Designed for customisation with two inspiration kits and over 130 custom accessories ‘Highway’ kit for even more touring capability – includes full soft luggage pannier set ‘Maverick’ kit for a stripped back, mean attitude – includes single seat and raked out bars Accessories for style, detailing, comfort, touring, and premium Vance & Hines exhausts (market specific).



Authentic ‘British custom’ attitude and style

The new Speedmaster features the iconic character and design DNA of the Bonneville with a sculpted Bonneville tank, machined engine fins, carb-styled twin throttle bodies, a ‘clean line’ header pipe run, finned exhaust clamps and rubber fork gaiters. The signature features of the Bonneville Bobber and elegant hard tail look have also been incorporated, including the minimal bodywork, single clock, classic rear ‘drum brake’ inspired hub, heritage-inspired battery box, and central mudguard ridges.

A whole host of additional elegant design touches have been considered for an authentic classic custom attitude and laid back riding style, like the classic ‘nacelle’ headlight detailing, swept back beach bars, forward pegs, fixed rear mudguard and 16” wire spoked wheels.

The Bonneville Speedmaster also has a larger 12-litre fuel tank for increased range and comes with easily interchangeable twin and single seat set ups for added versatility. Constructed in a deep, sculpted foam for maximum rider and passenger comfort, both seats have been finished with a premium contrast piping.

Three classic colour options are available for the Bonneville Speedmaster, all of which compliment the beautiful real metal finish, polished detailing and elegant badging:

Jet Black

Cranberry Red and Jet Black

Fusion White and Phantom Black with a twin hand painted coach line

Superior handling, comfort and control

The Bonneville Speedmaster’s comfortable riding ergonomics deliver Triumph’s signature neutral and intuitive handling with swept back beach bars, forward pegs, and confidence-inspiring high specification brakes:

310mm twin disc front brakes with two twin piston Brembo calipers

255mm single disc rear brake with single piston Nissin caliper

For unrivalled rider and pillion comfort, the Bonneville Speedmaster is fitted with a deep foam comfort seat and removable pillion seat pad, together with high specification adjustable suspension for the smoothest ride:

41mm cartridge front forks with 90mm travel

Hidden monoshock RSU with linkage, 73mm rear wheel travel and stepped preload adjuster

Completing the authentic hard-tail look is the Speedmaster’s inspired black powder-coated ‘cage’ swinging arm with paddock stand bobbin mounts.

Thrilling performance and sound

The new Bonneville Speedmaster takes Triumph’s critically acclaimed 1200cc High Torque parallel-twin engine and adds the even higher torque engine tune of the Bobber. Delivering category-leading peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm – a massive 42% more peak torque than the 2015 Triumph Speedmaster and up to 10% more than the current generation Bonneville T120. Smooth, linear power is delivered low down in the rev range through the slick six-speed gearbox with peak power output at 77PS, 25% up on the 2015 Speedmaster and 10% up on the Bonneville T120.

Unique to the Bonneville Speedmaster is the distinctive raw exhaust note, evolved from the Bonneville T120 but now an even deeper and richer sound. The bright chromed stainless steel exhaust is twin skinned for a seamless hidden cat box run and finished with unique bright chrome silencers. It also has a twin air box with twin filter design, packaged for optimised volume.

Class leading capability and technology

Featuring a 5” full-LED headlight with distinctive daytime running light pattern* and full LED lighting throughout (rear light, indicators and number plate light), the Bonneville Speedmaster has modern capability, durability and style. The new ride-by-wire throttle enables two riding modes (Road and Rain), plus it has the latest generation ABS and switchable traction control. The torque assist clutch, which helps prevent rider fatigue by reducing pull effort at the lever, along with the new single button cruise control, improve rideability and comfort. There is also a feature packed, yet stylishly minimal, single clock with analogue speedometer and LCD display, controlled by easy to reach fingertip controls.

As with all Triumphs in the Modern Classics range, the new Bonneville Speedmaster is liquid-cooled, reducing emissions and offering a high first major service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 Km). For added piece of mind, it also features the latest immobiliser with the transponder fitted into the premium Triumph badged key.

Standard Equipment

All-LED Lighting with Full LED Headlight with DRL* All new, distinctive and elegant, full LED 5 inch multi-function headlight with beautiful Triumph maker’s mark triangle branding. Main and dipped beam, and front position light, plus Triumph’s signature style LED daytime running light. Compact and elegant, with a distinctive light pattern, the LED rear light, LED indicators and LED number plate light are power efficient and durable. Single Button Cruise Control Easy to use, single button function cruise control with one press for on, one press to set the speed, and one press to cancel. Easily accessible button mounted into the left hand switch cube. Ride-by-Wire For a crisper, more precise and more accurate throttle response,

with improved on/off throttle transition. Enabling different throttle maps, linked to two different riding modes. Riding Modes Linked to the ride-by-wire system, there are Road and Rain riding modes, selectable via the new switch gear, for maximum, control and safety in different riding conditions, both delivering full power. ABS The contemporary safety standard, with minimal visual impact, the ABS is responsive yet unobtrusive. Switchable Traction Control Contemporary switchable traction control, maximising rider safety and control. Torque Assist Clutch Reducing clutch lever effort, the Torque Assist Clutch improves long distance rideability and reduces rider fatigue. Immobiliser State-of-the-art immobiliser system as standard, with a transponder incorporated into the Triumph branded key.

*Availability of the DRL function is governed by local market legislation – please check with your Triumph market representative for availability.

Even more comfort, capability and style

With over 130 custom accessories available through Triumph’s online configurator, riders can take their Bonneville Speedmaster to an even higher level of specification and capability with official accessories, including premium Vance & Hines silencers**, swing arm bags and panniers, highway pegs, engine bars, and an adjustable touring screen. For those wanting to set up their Speedmaster in the single seat configuration, there is also a grab rail removal kit and rear mudguard finisher.

Triumph has also designed two inspiration kits to show off the Speedmaster’s breadth of character and to inspire riders who want something even more unique. Offering even more touring capability, the ‘Highway’ kit includes a full waxed cotton & leather pannier set, adjustable touring screen, comfort rider seat, matching wider pillion seat, and a host of chrome features including engine bars, passenger back rest, luggage rack and a polished machined oil filler cap.

The ‘Maverick’ kit gives the Speedmaster an even more stripped back, mean attitude with a brown quilted single seat set up, flatter raked out handlebars, black Vance & Hines silencers** and other blacked out details, including exhaust headers, oil filler cap, and a grab rail removal kit and rear mudguard finisher for a stylish and minimal rear end.

**Availability of Vance & Hines silencers is governed by local market legislation – please check with your Triumph market representative for availability.

Bonneville Collection Clothing: Speedmaster Range

Adding to the hugely popular Bonneville clothing collection, a dedicated range of Bonneville Speedmaster clothing will be available in Triumph dealerships globally, timed to match the bike’s availability. The new Speedmaster range includes four stylish t-shirts, a casual quilted jacket, a monochrome checked riding shirt, and a trendy grey hoodie.