Thomas Luthi breaks his pole record in Le Mans

Thomas Luthi (CarXpert Interwetten) took a record-breaking pole position for the HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France, taking a good portion of time off his 2016 pole record – 12 years after the number 12 took his first pole at Le Mans. Rookie sensation Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) took his first ever front row the race weekend after his first intermediate class podium in P2 – with Championship leader Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) locking out the top three.

Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) impressed in fourth, with Dominique Aegerter (Kiefer Racing) taking P5 for Suter. Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) starts off the front row for the first time this season in sixth, putting together a solid salvage job after a difficult day in France and a highside crash on Saturday morning.

Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team) takes seventh ahead of Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) and Marcel Schrötter (Dynavolt Intact GP) completing Row 3, with Sandro Cortese locking out the top ten behind teammate Schrötter.

Xavi Vierge (Tech 3 Racing) took P11 despite a crash, ahead of Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2), Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team), Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) and Ricky Cardus (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in twelfth to fifteenth.

Lüthi gears up to try and break the EG 0,0 Marc VDS hold on 2017 at 12:20 (GMT +2).

Moto2 Qualifying Results

1 – Thomas Lüthi (SWI – Kalex) 1’36.548

2 – Francesco Bagnaia (ITA – Kalex) +0.026

3 – Franco Morbidelli (ITA – Kalex) + 0.101