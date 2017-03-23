Thomas Luthi out front on Thursday

Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) topped the first practice session for Moto2™ in the #QatarGP, with the Swiss rider’s time then enough to keep him top by the end of Day 1 on a 2:00.916 – despite a crash. Second was the fastest man at the Official Moto2™ Qatar Test, Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia), with Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo) completing the top three in a close fight.

Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS pairing Franco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez completed the top five overall, with all the first five posting their fastest laps in FP1. FP2’s superstar improver was Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46), who topped the second session to go sixth overall – fastest rookie with a 2:00.793.

Fellow rookie Fabio Quartararo (Pons HP 40) was another who improved in FP2 to end the day in P8 overall, just behind Italtrans Racing Team’s Mattia Pasini. Axel Pons (RW Racing GP) and Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team) completed the top ten.

Second Forward rider Lorenzo Baldassarri was P11, with Danny Kent (Kiefer Racing), Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2), and Dynavolt Intact GP pairing Marcel Schrötter and Sandro Cortese locking out the top 15.