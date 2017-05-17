Time for Teutschenthal and the MXGP of Germany

It is time for the 8th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship on the hard surface of Teutschenthal for the 2017 MXGP of Germany.

After taking a weekend off the MXGP paddock is ready to race again. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen come to Germany with their first career wins in their respective classes.

In addition to MXGP and MX2 the paddock will include some new faces coming from the European championships of EMX300 Presented by FMF Racing and Honda EMX150. The two championships will race for the first time this season here in Germany.

MXGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli came in second at the MXGP of Latvia and now he holds the red plate and points lead. Cairoli won in Germany last year in addition to the other three times prior in his career. After a strong performance in Latvia and his past results here Cairoli is favorite for this weekends win.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings seems to have found his rhythm on the 450 after finishing 2nd in Valkenswaard and winning for the first time in his MXGP career in Latvia. Herlings won the MX2 class here last year and looking to create a winning streak this weekend.

Though Team HRC’s Tim Gajser is battered and bruised from a vicious wreck in Latvia, he is expected to race. Gajser knows how it feels to win in Germany, he did so in 2015 while in the MX2 class. Gajser lost his red plate after Latvia but the Slovenian is definitely not going to give up without a fight. Expect the Gajser show some true grit in Germany.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Gautier Paulin didn’t have the weekend he expected in Latvia, especially after winning the prior GP. Paulin has never won in Germany but he was close in 2015 with a 2nd overall.

Team HRC’s Evgeny Bobryshev reached the podium for the second time this season at the last GP and he has been recovering from health issues. The long time Honda rider finished on the MXGP of Germany podium in 2016 and he won here in 2011. With improving health and improving results this weekend may see him added to the list of first time winners in 2017.

Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle had a strong race in Latvia with 2-5 results. Desalle historically does well at Teutschenthal winning the last time he raced the circuit in 2014 and reaching the podium the 4 years prior.

Team Suzuki World MXGP’s Arminas Jasikonis has had his best results of his career the past 2 races. However after the sand of the last 2 this hard circuit in Germany will be a different challenge for the Lithuanian.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Max Nagl will race at his home GP. Nagl has raced in the World Championship at the MXGP of Germany 6 time and 5 of which he finished in the top 5.

2016 MXGP of Germany MXGP Top 3

1. Antonio Cairoli

2. Tim Gajser

3. Evgeny Bobryshev

MXGP Championship Top Ten: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 258 points; 2. Tim Gajser (SLO, HON), 241 p.; 3. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 220 p.; 4. Evgeny Bobryshev (RUS, HON), 214 p.; 5. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 210 p.; 6. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 204 p.; 7. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 174 p.; 8. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 147 p.; 9. Maximilian Nagl (GER, HUS), 139 p.; 10. Arnaud Tonus (SUI, YAM), 133 p.

MX2

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass finished 2nd at his home GP in Latvia and since he has stayed in his home country training for this weekend. With a growing points lead and some time at home with family Jonass will come into Teutschenthal refreshed, confident, and hard to beat.

Team Suzuki World MX2’s Jeremy Seewer struggles continued in Latvia, after a hard fight in race 1 Seewer crashed and he was unable to finish race 2. The Swiss rider is used to hard pack circuits and finished 3rd overall here last year. Seewer has seen Jonass slipping away with points lead and is due for a change of luck in Germany.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen won the first overall of his career in Latvia and is continuing to improve and gain experience week after week. Olsen is now 3rd in the MX2 points chase and is a podium favorite this weekend.

LRT KTM’s Julien Lieber has been consistent all season with the exception of a few crashes. Lieber last raced the MXGP of Germany in 2015 where he finished 5th, a result his is likely to out perform this Sunday.

Kemea Yamaha Official MX2 Team’s Benoit Paturel is one th e fastest MX2 riders in the world but consistently one of the slowest off the start. Paturel finished 5th here last year and is now fifth in the championship, If the french rider can get off of the grid well this weekend he is a threat for the podium.

HSF Motorsport Logistics’ Calvin Vlaanderen will miss the MXGP of Germany with an injury after reaching his first career podium finish in Latvia 2 weeks ago.

2016 MXGP of Germany MX2 Top 3

1. Jeffrey Herlings

2. Dylan Ferrandis

3. Jeremy Seewer

MX2 Championship Top Ten: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 287 points; 2. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, SUZ), 245 p.; 3. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 235 p.; 4. Julien Lieber (BEL, KTM), 223 p.; 5. Benoit Paturel (FRA, YAM), 198 p.; 6. Brent Van doninck (BEL, YAM), 166 p.; 7. Jorge Prado Garcia (ESP, KTM), 155 p.; 8. Thomas Covington (USA, HUS), 152 p.; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, KTM), 133 p.; 10. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, KAW), 123 p.

TIMETABLE

Saturday: EMX300 Free/Timed Practice 09:30; EMX150 Free/Timed Practice 10:15; MX2 Free Practice 11:45; MXGP Free Practice 12:15; EMX300 Race 1 13:55; MX2 Time Practice 14:30; MXGP Time Practice 15:00; EMX150 Race 1 15:40; MX2 Qualifying Race 16:10; MXGP Qualifying Race 17:00.

Sunday: EMX300 Race 2 09:45; MX2 Warm up 10:25, MXGP Warm up 10:45 EMX150 Race 2 11:30; MX2 Race 1 13:15; MXGP Race 1 14:15; MX2 Race 2 16:10; MXGP Race 2 17:10.