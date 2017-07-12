Thursday, July 13, 2017
Tirox 360 Chain Cleaner with Brush

The fast, easy and precise chain cleaning device from Tirox is just what the motorcyclist needs for chain maintenance. It’s simple to use, the chain brush twists around drive-chain with the bristles completely surrounding and making contact with the chain ensuring a 360 degree cleaning process.

Suitable for use with all chain sizes (415-630) Both O-ring and X-Ring safe.

Available products:
Tirox 360 Chain Brush only  RRP: £13.99
Tirox 360 Chain Cleaner and Brush RRP: £19.99

To find your nearest stockist, please CLICK HERE or visit www.bikeit.co.uk

