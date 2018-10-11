R-series: Supersport without compromise

2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the YZF-R1, surely one of the most influential motorcycles ever to be launched by Yamaha. Designed without compromise, the original R1 brought race bike engine performance and new levels of handling agility to the road rider, and introduced a new era in supersport motorcycle design.

Yamaha’s R-series supersport line has grown to include four class-leading motorcycles that have been developed using the same no-compromise philosophy that has made the YZF-R1 such an enduring success.

For 2019 Yamaha will introduce the new YZF-R3 that features a radical YZR-M1 inspired look together with a range of new performance-enhancing technology and refined ergonomics. Together with the recent announcement of the new YZF-R125 – as well as the latest YZF-R6, YZF-R1 and YZF-R1M – the R-series range is the most comprehensive line up of premium supersport models.

R World is calling

Yamaha has a rich heritage of building the most sought after Supersport motorcycles designed to deliver the pinnacle of performance on and off the track. From the rider-friendly YZF-R3 to the competition-focused YZF-R1M, the Yamaha R-series model line-up provides options for riders of all skill levels to experience the pure exhilaration of R World.

New 2019 YZF-R3

Powered by a 321cc, twin-cylinder engine that delivers excellent power for navigating cross-town traffic, carving twisty roads, or participating in a track day, the new 2019 YZF-R3 is a user-friendly lightweight supersport featuring Yamaha’s race-inspired R-series styling. With its accessible seat height and ergonomic riding position, the new YZF-R3 is the perfect bike for first-time riders or experienced sport bike pilots who prefer a compact, nimble and agile machine.

Renowned engine and chassis

A reliable 321cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, in-line twin-cylinder, dual overhead cam (DOHC), 4-valve, fuel-injected engine is at the heart of the YZF-R3. Featuring the latest combustion technology together with lightweight forged aluminium pistons and all-aluminium DiASil cylinders with an offset design, the smooth-running and quick-revving YZF-R3 engine produces easy-to-manage power.

A lightweight high tensile steel tubular frame with a simple design incorporates the engine’s crankcase as a stressed structural member of the chassis, resulting in the perfect balance of rigidity and weight. The long asymmetrical swingarm design ensures the efficient transmission of engine power to the rear wheel and delivers excellent straight line stability, while the Monocross rear suspension system features a preload-adjustable KYB rear shock that gives stable damping and contributes to a mass centralisation of weight.

Combined with the all-new inverted front forks, an all-new triple clamp, 10-spoke cast aluminium wheels, a 298mm front brake disc with a floating twin-piston brake caliper, 32 degrees of handlebar steering range, a 780mm seat height and approximately 50/50 front-rear weight distribution, the YZF-R3 chassis delivers agile and responsive handling.

All-new Inverted front forks and R-series type aluminium handlebar crown

To help achieve the right balance of comfort and sport riding performance for both street and track, the 2019 YZF-R3 features all-new KYB 37mm inverted front forks. Featuring a larger surface area between the outer and inner tubes than on conventional forks, the inverted design significantly improves fork rigidity, giving a sporty front-end feel and precise levels of surface feedback – while maintaining high levels of riding comfort.

Coupled with an all-new triple clamp that incorporates an aluminium handlebar crown with R-series styling, the new front suspension assembly works to provide the rider with outstanding handling during cornering and braking. The new inverted forks also enhance the overall specification of the 2019 YZF-R3 so that it more closely matches the premium appearance of the larger R-series models, giving a heightened pride of ownership and true feeling of belonging to the R family.

New fuel tank design and lower handlebar position

The easy-to-ride character of the YZF-R3 is further enhanced for 2019 thanks to a new fuel tank and fuel tank cover design, along with a handlebar position that is 22mm lower. Fuel tank capacity remains at 14 litres, but the redesigned shape of the tank and cover (31.4mm wider above the knee area and 20mm lower at the fuel cap) helps to achieve a feeling of unity between the rider and machine.

From riding around town to being tucked in on a straight or banking over while apexing track corners, the ability to easily grip the YZF-R3 from multiple body positions allows the rider to take advantage of its full performance potential.

Aerodynamic new front fairing and screen design

The new YZF-R3 features a front fairing and screen design that pays homage to Yamaha’s flagship MotoGP ® race bike, the YZR-M1, with an aggressive look that also achieves outstanding aerodynamic performance.

Developed in conjunction with wind tunnel and track tests, the new fairing and screen combination reduces aerodynamic drag by seven percent, enabling a decrease in air turbulence around the rider’s helmet when in a tucked position, and giving an increase of up to 8 km/h in top speed. The YZR-M1 style central duct in the fairing also functions to direct airflow to the radiator, contributing to engine cooling performance.

Additional new features

New YZF-R1 inspired dual LED headlights and position lights add to the aggressive look of the redesigned front fairing, and a new LCD instrument panel displays essential information that is easy to read at a glance.

The lightweight 10-spoke wheels are shod with radial tyres, providing the YZF-R3 rider with the best possible grip in all riding conditions.

Key features

Ultimate Yamaha lightweight supersport

High-revving, 321cc, inline 2-cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC, 4-valve engine

Compact and lightweight, high tensile tubular steel chassis

Radical new YZR-M1 MotoGP® inspired styling

New front fairing and screen gives up to 8 km/h top speed increase

YZF-R1 style dual LED headlamps and position lamps

Reshaped fuel tank and lower handlebars for improved sports ergonomics

New 37mm inverted front forks and Monocross rear shock

New multi-function LCD instruments with easy to read displays

Refined performance with outstanding reliability and excellent economy

Ideal 50/50 weight distribution for agile handling

R-series DNA

Availability

The YZF-R3 will be available at Yamaha dealers in March 2019. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information and the local retail price.

Colours: Yamaha Blue

Power Black

2018 World SSP300

After a tough 2018 race series, leading Yamaha bLU cRU rider Galang Hendra Pratama (Yamaha Pata Semakin di Depan Biblion Motoxracing Team) took a creditable 10th overall in the World SSP300 Championship that ended with the 11th round of the at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, France.

At the final race of this highly competitive championship the Yamaha YZF-R3 demonstrated its outstanding performance with Daniel Valle taking his BCD Yamaha MS Racing YF-R3 to victory on the day, while R3-mounted riders took 4 out of the top 5 places, demonstrating the race-winning performance of this lightweight supersport.

Genuine Yamaha Accessories

Genuine Yamaha Accessories enable every R-Series rider to transform their stock Yamaha into a unique bike. Designed to give enhanced performance, functionality and style, the range of components for the Yamaha R-Series models includes titanium exhausts and slip-on mufflers, billet covers, protectors and more.

Yamaha is working closely with approved suppliers to develop new products, and so the Genuine Yamaha Accessories range of parts and accessories is constantly evolving.

Paddock Blue apparel

Yamaha’s Paddock Blue line of apparel includes a wide choice of shirts, jackets, caps and more that are designed to complement the R-series models. Available in blue and also black to suit adults and children, the Paddock Blue range is constantly being expanded.

Build your dream collection with the free MyGarage app

The MyGarage app is the best way to build your dream collection of Yamaha motorcycles – and it’s totally free! Download the app and you’re ready to start creating your very own personalised Yamaha.

With MyGarage you can add or remove a wide range of Genuine Options accessories and view the bike from any angle. Once you’ve created your dream bikes you can save them and share with friends – and when you’ve made the final decision on which version is right for you, simply send it to your Yamaha dealer who will turn it into reality.

Latest News Gallery







Grid Girls Gallery by Grid Girls UK

