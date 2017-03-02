TomTom Vio | Piaggio and Vespa Edition

TomTom’s smartphone-connected VIO satnav is now available in a version specifically designed for use on the current range of Piaggio and Vespa scooters

The VIO’s weatherproof display unit mounts to the rear view mirror bar and connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth® to provide turn-by-turn navigation.

Its circular touchscreen is glove-friendly and the VIO has built-in GPS, acting as an extension to a connected smartphone.

Users benefit from many advanced features, including TomTom’s speed camera warning system and TomTom Traffic, which offers alternative routes in real time. There’s even caller display, so riders can see who’s trying to call them while on the move.

Using TomTom VIO allows riders to keep their smartphone safely tucked away in a pocket or in a storage compartment on the scooter. At the end of the journey, the compact touchscreen device can be quickly and easily un-clipped from the mirror mount and taken away by the owner until the next time it is needed.

Models covered:

PIAGGIO – X10 350/500, MP3 ABS (2014-on), MP3 Yourban (LT), Beverly 350 ST, Medley EU4, Liberty iGet, New Fly, Zip and Typhoon

VESPA – Sprint, Primavera, PX, GTS Super & Super Sport

The TomTom VIO for Piaggio and Vespa retails at £158.99.

For further details, together with the complete range of Genuine Piaggio Accessories, visit www.fowlersparts.co.uk.