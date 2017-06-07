Top 6 Summer Accessories for Vespa Scooters

Get set for summer on your Vespa with six of the season’s best-selling items from the Italian manufacturer’s Original Accessories range

1. VJ Helmet – enjoy a cooling breeze in summer with the open-face Vespa VJ helmet. Full-length visor for insect- and dust-protection plus a drop-down sun visor. The lining is also breathable and washable to keep it fresh. Available in a wide choice of colours in sizes XS to XL, the Vespa VJ Helmet retails for £129.99.

2. Top Boxes – with a 32-litre capacity, there’s plenty of room for either your travel kit, shopping or even a flip-front helmet. Colour-matched to current models of the Primavera and Sprint, Vespa top boxes sell for £134.99 including VAT.

3. Fly-screens – tailored from high-quality 4mm methacrylate for GTS models, these short fly-screens ward off wind, rain and bugs. Available in clear and smoked finishes, they cost £76.99 in clear and £90.00 tinted (including VAT).

4. Chrome racks – for extra carrying capacity for your weekend away, Vespa’s Chrome Plated Front and Rear Carriers for the GTS have 5-layer galvanic plating to prevent corrosion and the Front Carrier folds up for storage. RRP: front £155.99, rear £139.99, including VAT

5. TomTom Vio – the waterproof Vio is mounted from a Vespa’s mirror stem and controlled by your smartphone. It streams navigation for directions at-a-glance, on the go, meaning smoother commutes, easier exploration and your phone stays safely stashed during your ride. Retail price is £158.99 including VAT.

6. Vespa Chain Locks – these heavy-duty Chain Locks are constructed from 10 mm square steel links for ultimate protection, in a choice of 110 cm and 140 cm lengths. The tough and tamper-proof locks have 12 mm diameter hardened steel shackles plus drill-proof and pick-proof key-ways. The 110 cm chain is £35.99 and the 140 cm is £41.99, including VAT

