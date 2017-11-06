Toprak Razgatlioglu will ride with the team Kawasaki Puccetti Racing in the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2018.

After ending a brilliant 2017 season in SKT1000 battling for the title till the very end and finishing second in the standings aided by the fact that he missed Magny Cours race in France due to an injury, the European STK600 Champion has signed for one year with the team from Reggio Emilia in the factory derivative premier class.

The Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team will continue to line up one bike in the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2018, while in the FIM WorldSSP Championship Kenan Sofuoglu and Hikari Okubo will be riding on board the two Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R of the team.

Manuel Puccetti, team principal:

“In the 2018 we will continue to line up one bike in the WorldSBK championship. This year and also in the past Toprak has showed to be a very talented rider and we are sure that he is ready to step up to the premier class. This was our first year as private team in Superbike and it ended with a positive balance for us. We gained a lot of experience together with Randy and Anthony first, but also with top riders as Haslam and Guintoli. We are ready now to face next year in the best way possible. Thanks to the new regulation the gap between our bike and the official ones will decrease and so we believe that in 2018 we will be able to give all what Toprak needs to learn and be competitive”.

Toprak Razgatlioglu #54:

“The 2017 season has been a very positive year for me. We missed the STK1000 title after my injury in France for just a few points. If I had been in Magny Cours, probably it would have been easier to fight for the championship. Anyway I am happy to step up in WorldSBK next year! I have been riding with the team Puccetti for a couple of season now and so I know the professionalism of the people working here. I am confident that I will have all what I need to learn the new bike and be able to fight for good results soon. I would like to thank Manuel and Kawasaki for this opportunity and I cannot wait to be in Jerez at the end of November for the first winter test”.