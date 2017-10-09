Transport Your Machine Securely With R&G Tie-Down Hooks

R&G, the world leader in damage protection products, is now providing motorcyclists with added peace of mind when transporting their machines with its all-new R&G Tie-Down Hooks.

Whether you are taking your pride and joy to a race circuit to make the most of a trackday, or transporting it to the mechanic, R&G’s new Tie-Down Hooks make securing your motorcycle safer and easier than ever before.

Designed not to detract from the aesthetics of your machine, the easy-to-install and simple-to-use hooks come in either black or gold. Partnering with the R&G Ratchet Straps (sold separately), the hooks will safely protect the motorcycle during transport; preventing any damage.

Prices start from £49.99 and they can be purchased now on http://www.rg-racing.com/

R&G UK Sales Manager Alan Garrett added “We saw at our recent R&G trackday at Donington Park just how many riders are now using a dedicated machine for the track, transporting them in vans or on a trailer. Our new range of Tie-Down Hooks are the perfect solution to safely securing your machine so you don’t have to worry about a mishap causing damage!”