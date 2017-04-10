Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Triumph announces TFEST – a nationwide celebration of its iconic motorcycle range

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, will be hosting TFEST later this month (Saturday 22/ Sunday 23 April), the annual celebration of its iconic motorcycle range. 

Taking place at Triumph dealers throughout the UK, TFEST is a fantastic opportunity for fans to view the entire range, including the latest edition to the Triumph family as dealers unveil the stunning new Street Triple 765. 

Each local dealer event will include great entertainment such as live music, new season clothing displays, food and much more. TFEST visitors are advised to check the details with their local dealership.

Paul Lilly, general manager of Triumph UK and Ireland, said: “There’s been a great amount of buzz around our newly launched models, all of which have been extremely well received by both the media and the public. Now that all of our new models are in dealers we want to make sure that our fans have the best opportunity to see them and book themselves in for a test ride. We would recommend that visitors reserve their places for the event; TFEST is always extremely popular and we’re anticipating an even bigger turn out this year.” 

To find out about your nearest TFEST event, go to: www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/TFEST

