Triumph launches custom motorcycle competition with Bike Shed

Triumph launches custom motorcycle competition with Bike Shed

Triumph, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has launched a new competition giving owners the chance to have their customised Triumph on display at Bike Shed London 2017 at Tobacco Dock.

To enter, owners must post a photo of their customised motorcycle on the Triumph UK Facebook page before April 14th 2017, along with a brief description (under 150 words) of its modifications and why it’s been customised the way it has. 

All entries will be reviewed by an expert panel before five finalists are chosen and put to a public vote to decide the winner.

As well as having their bike on the Triumph stand amongst some of the best custom motorcycles in the world from pro builders, show builders and manufacturers, the winner will also receive a £250 retail Triumph clothing voucher and four free tickets to the event.

For more information and Terms & Conditions, head to Triumph UK’s Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/OfficialTriumphUK/videos/10155274117032625/.

