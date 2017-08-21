Triumph launches money back promotion for modern classics buyers

Buyers of bikes from Triumph ’s modern classics range are being offered the chance to win back their money this Autumn.

Anyone who purchases a modern classic motorcycle* between last Friday (August 18) and the end of October will go into the ‘Classic Kickback’ draw, with one buyer being handed back the purchase price of their bike and any accessories or clothing bought at the same time.

Triumph’s modern classics range features some of the legendary brand’s most iconic motorcycles, from the Street Twin range starting at £7,750 and the brutally beautiful £10,600 Bonneville Bobber to the Thruxton R, which starts at £12,200.

The lucky owner who will win back the cost of their bike will be selected in early November.

Paul Lilly, Triumph GB general manager, said: “Our modern classics range combines truly authentic character and beautiful styling with modern performance and engineering.

“These bikes are very much the best of every world and now is the time to buy one, because there’s a chance you could be getting one for free.”

To find out more about Triumph’s full range of modern classics, visit here.