Triumph Motorcycles announces new colour options

New colourways announced for Bobber, Thruxton, Scrambler, Bonneville T120 and Street Twin

Triumph UK, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its new MY18 colour range.

The British firm has added a Cranberry Red and Frozen Silver colour option to the new Bonneville Bobber, now giving potential customers a choice of five premium colourways.

The MY18 Thruxton R has a small colour change; Triumph will replace the Diablo Red option with Crystal White and Jet Black finish, while the Pure White option on the Thruxton will switch to Korosi Red.

The Bonneville T120 will have two colour changes, Aluminium Silver will replace Cinder Red option while the Jet Black and Pure White combination is replaced with Competition Green and Fusion White.

The final change to the MY18 line-up includes the Street Twin, which trades its Phantom Black finish for Crystal White with new decals.

The new colours will become available from June, 2017.

For more information on the Triumph range, or to find your local Triumph dealership, please visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.