Thursday, May 25, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Triumph Motorcycles announces new colour options

admin Industry News, Latest News, Manufacturers No Comments on Triumph Motorcycles announces new colour options
  • New colourways announced for Bobber, Thruxton, Scrambler, Bonneville T120 and Street Twin

Triumph UK, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its new MY18 colour range.

The British firm has added a Cranberry Red and Frozen Silver colour option to the new Bonneville Bobber, now giving potential customers a choice of five premium colourways.

The MY18 Thruxton R has a small colour change; Triumph will replace the Diablo Red option with Crystal White and Jet Black finish, while the Pure White option on the Thruxton will switch to Korosi Red. 

The Bonneville T120 will have two colour changes, Aluminium Silver will replace Cinder Red option while the Jet Black and Pure White combination is replaced with Competition Green and Fusion White.

The final change to the MY18 line-up includes the Street Twin, which trades its Phantom Black finish for Crystal White with new decals.  

The new colours will become available from June, 2017. 

For more information on the Triumph range, or to find your local Triumph dealership, please visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

Triumph UK announces Summer offers
Triumph UK announces Summer offers
Triumph launches custom motorcycle competition with Bike Shed
Triumph launches custom motorcycle competition with Bike Shed
On-road, off-road and beyond! Triumph Motorcycles launches national Tiger Adventure Week
On-road, off-road and beyond! Triumph Motorcycles launches national Tiger Adventure Week

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes