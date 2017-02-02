Triumph Motorcycles launches complimentary pannier offer on selected Tiger 800 and Explorer models

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, is offering complimentary pannier kits on selected Tiger 800 and Explorer models for a limited period only.

Eligible models purchased between 1st February and 31st March 2017 will include a free set of Silver Aluminium Expedition Panniers (RRP £535.00).

The new offer is available on the XRX, XRX Low and XRT and XCX, XCX Low and XCA models on both the Tiger 800 and Explorer. Any mounting kits required to fit the luggage system as part of the offer will also be included, saving a further £255.

The promotion will run alongside the current low cost 6.9% APR TriStar campaign, offering riders the chance to own one of Triumph’s eligible models for £105 a month*.