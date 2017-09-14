Triumph Motorcycles launches National Demo Ride Week

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, is offering customers a £500 contribution towards personalising their new bike during its National Demo Ride Week (16th – 23rd September)

To qualify for the offer, which is available on Triumph’s Street Twin, Street Cup and Street Scrambler models, Thruxton, Thruxton R, Speed Triple S/R and all Tiger Explorer models, riders will need to have taken a test ride during the week and purchased and registered the bike by October 2nd.

The Personalisation Contribution can be spent on Triumph clothing and accessories or used towards Triumph’s branded insurance and finance packages.

For more information on National Demo Week, or to locate your nearest participating dealer go to http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/demo-week

About Triumph http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 110 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2012. For more than two decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance.

Building over 60,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has over 750 dealers across the world.

At the heart of Triumph’s philosophy is a commitment and passion to develop truly unique motorcycles that offer a blend of distinctive design, intuitive handling and performance to enjoy the perfect ride.

This focus, innovation and engineering passion has today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the unmistakable new Street and Speed Triple models, the class-defining Tiger 800 range, transcontinental Tiger Explorer, the effortlessly cool new Street Scrambler and Street Cup and the iconic Triumph Bonneville family.

Triumph currently employs around 2,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Benelux, Brazil, India and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand, plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.