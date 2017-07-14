Friday, July 14, 2017
Triumph Motorcycles’ low rate offers continue into the Summer

  • Speed Triple S from £109 per month
  • Low-rate finance available across Roadster and Adventure ranges

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has announced a range of attractive finance options for the next quarter.

The manufacturer will continue to offer its popular TriStar 6.9% APR finance package on its Speed Triple S and R, plus Tiger 800 and Explorer models.

The eye-catching, three-cylinder Speed Triple S and Speed Triple R continue to benefit from Triumph’s low-rate finance and are available for £109 and £119 a month respectively.

For riders seeking the open road and off-road adventures, the flagship Tiger 800 (XRx, XCx, XRt, XCa) and Explorer (XRx, XCx, XRt, XCa)  also benefit from Triumph’s 6.9% rate on all models and the two ranges are available from £95 and £119 respectively. In addition to the tempting offer, they also come with a free, factory-fitted Expedition Aluminium Pannier Kit.

Triumph’s feisty three-cylinder Street Triple 675 and 675R have an eye-catching colour-matched body kit and, with the low-rate finance option, can be ridden away for £79 and £85 respectively.

All offers run until 30th September* and are available via dealerships nationwide. For more information, or to find your local Triumph dealership, please visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.

