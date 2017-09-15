Triumph Motorcycles Street Triple R Low arrives in dealerships

Triumph Motorcycles’ Street Triple R Low is now available to order from dealerships across the country.

Part of the all-new Street Triple 765 family, the Low Ride Height (LRH) model has the same definitive street fighter specifications as the ‘R’ but made more accessible with its own unique suspension and seating set-up which is 45mm lower than the standard Street Triple R’s 825mm.

The LRH model’s fork has reduced stroke on the front and uses a shorter shock on the rear. The seat profile is also marginally lower, while the seat unit and subframe remain unchanged.

The eye-catching, three-cylinder Street Triple R Low currently benefits from Triumph’s low-rate finance and is available to ride away for £109 a month.

For more information or to locate your nearest dealer and book a test ride go to http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles celebrated 110 years of motorcycle manufacture in 2012. For more than two decades, Triumph Motorcycles has been based in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and has produced iconic bikes that perfectly blend authentic design, character, charisma and performance.

Building over 60,000 bikes per year, Triumph is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has over 750 dealers across the world.

At the heart of Triumph’s philosophy is a commitment and passion to develop truly unique motorcycles that offer a blend of distinctive design, intuitive handling and performance to enjoy the perfect ride.

This focus, innovation and engineering passion has today created a broad range of bikes suited to all motorcycle riders, including the unmistakable new Street and Speed Triple models, the class-defining Tiger 800 range, transcontinental Tiger Explorer, the effortlessly cool new Street Scrambler and Street Cup and the iconic Triumph Bonneville family.

Triumph currently employs around 2,000 personnel worldwide and has subsidiary operations in the UK, America, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Japan, Sweden, Benelux, Brazil, India and Thailand as well as a network of independent distributors. Triumph has manufacturing facilities in Hinckley, Leicestershire, and Thailand, plus CKD facilities in Brazil and India.