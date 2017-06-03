Triumph to power Moto2 from 2019

Triumph Motorcycles has been announced as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship, beginning in 2019.

Triumph has signed a three-year contract with Dorna – the commercial rights holder of MotoGP™ – to supply a dedicated race-tuned 765cc Triumph triple engine based on the powerplant from the all-new 2017 Triumph Street Triple.

The new engine is a significant development of the race-winning Daytona 675R powerplant that has powered Supersport wins at the Isle of Man TT, Daytona 200 and British Supersport Championships in 2014 and 2015.

Based on the highest specification 765cc powerplant from the Street Triple RS, it has been developed for Moto2™ with the following modifications:

Modified cylinder head with revised inlet and exhaust ports for optimised gas flow

Titanium valves and stiffer valve springs for increased rpm

Low Output race kit alternator for reduced inertia

Taller 1 st gear ratio

Race developed slipper clutch which will be tuneable

Specific race ECU; which will be

Revised engine covers for reduced width

Different sump to allow for improved header run

The race specification Triumph 765cc Moto2™ engine has been developed further to allow the engine to breathe more freely and rev harder than the production bike, increasing overall performance. Other changes have been made specifically to adapt the engine for race use.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer for Triumph Motorcycles, said: “This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersport race winning triple engines. We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2 teams, riders and fans.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, Chief Executive Officer of Dorna added: “We are very excited to be working with one of the world’s most iconic motorcycle brands. The Triumph triple engines are renowned for their strong, linear power and torque delivery and have achieved many successes on the track, making them the ideal choice for the Moto2 Championship. We are looking forward to the 2019 season and the beginning of a new generation of Moto2 in partnership with Triumph.”

Herve Poncharal, President of IRTA, stated: “Moto2 is a key category in feeding talent into MotoGP, and we see a lot of top riders in MotoGP all come through the intermediate category. The arrival of Triumph as the sole engine supplier, as well as new ECUs in the intermediate class, marks a new era that is sure to prove another incredible step in its evolution, making sure it remains the ultimate category on the way to MotoGP.”

Trevor Morris, Technical Director from ExternPro, who will be responsible for the final preparation of the engines for the race series, commented: “It is incredibly exciting to be working in conjunction with the iconic Triumph motorcycle company in supplying engines for the Moto2T World Championship. I have been a fan of the triple engine for a long time, its unique characteristics and performance will ensure and enhance the future success of the championship.”

Julian Simon, 2009 125cc World Champion, Moto2™ runner-up and experienced Moto2™ test rider, who has been involved with the engine development testing at Aragon, said: “The engine feels strong and in particular the mid-range is very impressive. The feel between the throttle and the rear wheel is very direct and controllable. The general feeling is very good and the engine already shows great potential.”