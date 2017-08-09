Triumph taps into rock ‘n’ roll heritage with special edition vinyl and turntable

Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has created its own vinyl record and turntable, inspired by the rock ‘n’ roll heritage of its Street Family of bikes.

The record deck, made in conjunction with legendary British maker, Rega, takes its inspiration directly from the Street Cup model, which is a modern-day street racer harking back to the café racer machines of the 1960s.

Adorned with a line drawing of the £8,800, 900cc Street Cup and finished in the bike’s signature Racing Yellow paint colour, the turntable is as meticulously engineered as the Triumph motorcycle itself.

Meanwhile the vinyl album, pressed by Triumph music partner Flying Vinyl, is entitled ‘Racing the Record’ as a nod to the original 1960s café racer practice of selecting a record on a café’s jukebox and racing to a predetermined point and back before the song had ended.

Both the turntable and vinyl album will make their public debuts at a launch evening on Tuesday, August 29, at London’s The Bike Shed, where a handful of the featured bands will provide live entertainment.

Tickets for the event, which will run from 6.30pm – 11pm, will be limited and a select few will win their place at the party via Triumph’s social media channels.

Rega’s Triumph turntable is fitted with a hand-assembled, precision-built RB110 tonearm, a low-vibration, low-noise 24v motor assembly driving a precision bearing and 10mm float glass platter fitted with a custom-printed plinth and mat.

Just like the Street Cup it reflects, the turntable is minimalist in design, omitting unnecessary gimmicks in favour of quality and performance.

Only two have been made and for a chance to win one, you should keep an eye on Triumph’s social media channels – Facebook and Twitter.

In keeping with the rock ‘n’ roll nature of the café racer culture, Triumph selected 10 up-and-coming British rock bands to submit two tracks each for the special edition album, of which just 500 will be made.

Each band has one track on the record, with the songs selected by Triumph’s fans, who voted for their favourites on Facebook.

Triumph Motorcycles GB general manager, Paul Lilly, said: “Rock ‘n’ roll music was a major part of the café racer culture back in the 1960s. In fact, the music that played on the jukeboxes of the cafes these enthusiasts frequented even forms part of the scene’s folklore.

“Our Street family of motorcycles has been built with fun and accessible rideability in mind and the Street Cup in particular is a modern-day street racer inspired by the café racers of old. It is fitting that we are now taking the Street Family back to its roots by creating our own record and turntable.”

The stunning Street Cup combines this minimalism with contemporary finishes, while a host of urban sports features such as an authentic bullet seat and removable café racer seat cowl complete the look.

Dynamic urban sport-focused ergonomics deliver an engaging riding position and smooth, agile handling characteristics. Meanwhile, the Bonneville engine is perfectly tuned for both blasting around town or escaping it all on twisty B-roads.

Excitingly, the Street Cup is available with an A2 licence kit, meaning it is accessible even to riders who do not yet hold a full licence.

For more information or to book a test ride on Triumph’s Street Cup or any of its range of motorcycles, please visit: http://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk/