SHARE
Triumph Tiger 1200 prices announced 1

Triumph Tiger 1200 prices announced 1Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has announced prices for its new Tiger 1200 range.

Available to order from dealers in December the bike will be priced from £12,200 on the road.

Customers will be able to specify their bike to suit their individual riding style with both on-road (XR family) or off-road (XC family) bias with the top spec Expedition model being fitted with a complete luggage system amongst other additional features to enhance that Adventure riding experience.

Up to six rider modes are available with the XCA model fitted as standard with ‘off-road pro’ allowing experienced riders to truly test their machine in the ultimate environments.

Now up to 10kg lighter and fitted with a range of state-of-the-art technology, including new full colour TFT instruments, the Tiger 1200 has a more immediate power delivery and an even better soundtrack as part of a host of improvements over the previous generation Explorer model ensuring the new models are the most advanced, and powerful, Tigers ever.

Full pricing information for the new range is below:

Tiger 1200 XR £12,200.00
Tiger 1200 XRX £14,150.00
Tiger 1200 XRX Low £14,150.00
Tiger 1200 XRT £16,150.00
Tiger 1200 XRT Expedition £17,650.00

Tiger 1200 XCX £14,950.00
Tiger 1200 XCA £16,950.00
Tiger 1200 XCA Expedition £18,450.00

Biker Tshirts by Superbike News 

 
 

Michelin Gives Back to Blood Bikers

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR