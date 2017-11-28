Iconic British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph, has announced prices for its new Tiger 1200 range.

Available to order from dealers in December the bike will be priced from £12,200 on the road.

Customers will be able to specify their bike to suit their individual riding style with both on-road (XR family) or off-road (XC family) bias with the top spec Expedition model being fitted with a complete luggage system amongst other additional features to enhance that Adventure riding experience.

Up to six rider modes are available with the XCA model fitted as standard with ‘off-road pro’ allowing experienced riders to truly test their machine in the ultimate environments.

Now up to 10kg lighter and fitted with a range of state-of-the-art technology, including new full colour TFT instruments, the Tiger 1200 has a more immediate power delivery and an even better soundtrack as part of a host of improvements over the previous generation Explorer model ensuring the new models are the most advanced, and powerful, Tigers ever.

Full pricing information for the new range is below:

Tiger 1200 XR £12,200.00

Tiger 1200 XRX £14,150.00

Tiger 1200 XRX Low £14,150.00

Tiger 1200 XRT £16,150.00

Tiger 1200 XRT Expedition £17,650.00

Tiger 1200 XCX £14,950.00

Tiger 1200 XCA £16,950.00

Tiger 1200 XCA Expedition £18,450.00

