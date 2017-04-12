Triumph UK announces Summer offers

Speed Triple S for £109 per month

Finance offers on Tiger and Explorer range

Offers available until 30th June

Triumph Motorcycles, the UK’s leading large-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, has announced its summer finance offers.

This summer, the eye-catching three-cylinder Speed Triple S and Speed Triple R are available to ride away for £109 and £119 a month respectively.

The manufacturer’s TriStar 6.9% APR finance package is also available on its Tiger 800, Explorer and Street Triple 675 and 675 R ranges.

For riders seeking the open road and off-road adventures, the flagship Tiger 800 (XRx, XCx, XRt, XCa) and Explorer (XRx, XCx, XRt, XCa) are the natural choices. Fitted with a free OE Expedition Aluminium Pannier Kit worth £535, the two ranges are available for £105 and £139 respectively.

For those wanting to get their hands on Triumph’s feisty three-cylinder Street Triple*, they are now available for only £79 a month and come with a free factory-fitted belly pan, fly screen and seat cowl.

Triumph’s flexible Personal Contract Purchase Finance Product (PCP) is also available across the Cruiser, Touring and Modern Classics range.

All offers run until 30th June and are available via dealerships nationwide. For more information, or to find your local Triumph dealership, please visit www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk.