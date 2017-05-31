TT 2017 fires up at last; Hutchy and Moly fastest in first session.

At 3pm you have given the chance of their being any practice on Tuesday evening at about 10%. Then; just as the road were closing; as if by divine intervention; the clouds dispersed and we had clear blue skies; although it was unseasonably cool. TT 2017 fired up at the scheduled time; albeit 3 days late. It was no surprise that last year’s triple and double winners – Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop – immediately took up where they left off last year, setting the pace with 125mph+ laps.

The intermittent; but fairly heavy afternoon rain left a number of damp patches around the 37.73-mile course, most notably on the Greeba section, on the approach to Glen Helen; the run from Ramsey hairpin to Waterworks and in Governor’s Dip. With conditions so unsure the riders were fairly cautious on the first lap; but then opened the taps to record some very fast laps. The honour of opening proceedings went to the three solo newcomers – Adam McLean, Paul Jordan and Joey Thompson – headed off down Glencrutchery Road slightly before the 6.20pm start. After them, the sidecar newcomers left the line for their speed controlled lap.

There was a slight gap before the session proper fired into life with Bruce Anstey on the Padgetts Honda first away just before 6.35pm with James Hillier, Ian Hutchinson, Josh Brookes and Lee Johnston on their Supersport mounts following the Kiwi rider down Glencrutchery Road.

Ivan Lintin, Peter Hickman and Michael Rutter were also among the early starters on their Lightweight machines whilst the returning Guy Martin set off slightly later on his Supersport Honda as he got his first taste of the Mountain Course on closed roads since the amazing 2015 PokerStars Senior TT; one of the best races ever seen on the famous old course.

Hutchinson, on the McAMS Yamaha, was first to Ramsey; ahead of Johnston and Anstey. With roads completely dry in Ramsey; they were very impressive. Hutchy was the first rider complete a lap, at 118.845mph; not shabby for a sighting lap. Michael Dunlop was second across the line and quickest on the opening lap of TT2017 at 120.371mph. Gary Johnson was also above the 120mph mark at 120.311mph, just over half a second slower than Dunlop.

Hutchinson’s lap made him third quickest ahead of Dean Harrison and Jamie Coward (both 118.160mph), Hillier (117.884mph) and Conor Cummins (117.673mph). Martin’s first lap was a solid 115.808mph with Brookes back on 108.171mph. Meanwhile, Dan Kneen was reported as having stopped at Cronk y Voddy although he was able to proceed.

Second time out and Hutchinson and Dunlop both lapped in excess of 121mph, at 121.147mph and 121.020mph respectively. Anstey and Hillier were next with 119.794mph and 119.776mph respectively whilst Johnson was slightly slower on his second lap at 119.341mph. Martin improved to 117.092mph. McLean was the fastest newcomer with a fastest lap of 112.89mph; he was on the perfect line and looks like a real star in the making.

Rutter was quickest in the Lightweight class with a speed of 113.946mph on the Paton; Lintin was next best (113.856) with Dan Cooper, Hickman and Stefano Bonetti all inside the 111mph lap barrier.

At 7.10pm it was the turn of the 1000cc machines with David Johnson first away on the Norton. The Aussie hasn’t got a Supersport bike at his disposal so waited slightly longer than other riders for his first laps of 2017. The bike looked gorgeous as it flashed through Ramsey; the sun reflecting strongly off the silvered fairing.

Steve Mercer lapped at 120.906mph with Hillier (120.986mph) and Rutter (120.986mph) slightly quicker; but it was that man Dunlop who was laying down an early marker down on the Bennetts Suzuki; his speed of 125.680mph sent him comfortably to the top of the leaderboard.

Hutchinson cruised across the line with a lap of 122.704mph, but this was only good enough for fourth as Dan Kneen slotted into second on the Penz13.com BMW with a fine lap of 124.642mph. Dean Harrison (122.853mph) moved up to third with Peter Hickman (121.472mph) and Lee Johnston (121.322mph) completing the top six. Guy Martin’s opening lap on the new Fireblade Superbike saw him post a speed of 118.739mph. The bike looks a great piece of kit; but looks win nothing in this game.

There were changes later in the session though and although Dunlop broke the 125mph barrier once more, Hutchinson took the first night honours with the fastest lap on the night with a speed of 125.839mph. Hickman (124.093mph) jumped up to fourth, whilst Rutter’s lap of 124.117mph made him quickest in the Superstock class from Anstey (123.722mph).

Harrison looked like he would make a significant impression but he retired at the Mountain Box whilst Martin broke the 120mph barrier with a speed of (120.018mph).

Just after 8pm it was the turn of the F2 Sidecars and it was local heroes Dave Molyneux/Dan Sayle who blazed the trail around the course. They were first to Ramsey and had the lovely black and yellow Yamaha outfit flying. They set the pace with a lap of 110.913mph, which was just quicker than Pete Founds/Jevan Walmsley (110.427mph). An impressive lap came from Tim Reeves with newcomer passenger Mark Wilkes, the duo lapping at 109.719mph to go third quickest.

John Holden/Lee Cain retired at Westwood with Alan Founds/Jake Lowther out at Ballacraine. Molyneux/Sayle were having no such problems and on their second lap they upped their pace considerably to lap at 113.641mph. Conrad Harrison and new passenger Andy Winkle, also improved on their first lap speed with 107.458mph second time around.

That placed them sixth quickest behind Steve and Matty Ramsden (107.991mph) and ahead of Gary Knight/Dan Evanson (106.563mph) but the Birchall brothers overhauled both Founds and Reeves to go second quickest with a lap of 110.917mph.

To complete a dominant night, Molyneux/Sayle then went quicker still on their third and final lap with a speed of 114.090mph. They have qualified for the race already so can relax for the remainder of practice week.

Tomorrow’s qualify session is scheduled to get away at 18.20 (Superbikes, Superstock, Supersport, Newcomers (ex Lightweight) to 19.20 with Supersport, Lightweight and Newcomers all classes away at 19.20 to 19.50 and Sidecars 19.55 to 20.50.