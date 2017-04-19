Twiins hands-free Bluetooth Communication Systems

New to the UK market, the high-quality motorcycle hands free communication range from Twiins makes communication on the go easy and affordable.

The four models in the range offer mobile solutions, from call answering and audio GPS instructions to listening to music in stereo and direct speech to pillion via the intercom facility.

Suitable for both open and full-face helmets, the models in the range let the user choose the features that they desire for the type of riding being undertaken and the type of helmet that they are wearing.

Easy to install and fully integrated into your helmet, the system is 100% compatible with all Bluetooth cellular and smart phones and all types of intercom devices.

Twiins D1VA Handsfree Bluetooth Communication System

· One Speaker

· Receive Calls

· Ready to connect to Bluetooth enabled mobile phones

· All electronics are integrated into the speaker housing

· Intuitive one button control located on the microphone

· Red/Blue LED indicator system status light on the microphone

· Dual link facility, stay connnected to your phone and intercom

· Follow audio GPS instructions

· Intercom available by linking to Twiins D3 model

· Rechargeable by USB cable

· Hands free voice call answering using voice answer

· 10 metres range

· Standby 200 hours

· 7 hours talk time

· 35g total weight

RRP £43.99

Twiins D2 Handsfree Bluetooth Communication System

· Twin Speakers

· Receive Calls, Listen to Music

· Ready to connect to Bluetooth enabled mobile phones

· All electronics are integrated into the speaker housing

· Intuitive one button control located on the microphone

· Red/Blue LED indicator system status light on the microphone

· Dual link facility, stay connnected to your phone and intercom

· Follow audio GPS instructions

· Intercom available by linking to Twiins D3 model

· Rechargeable by USB cable

· Hands free voice call answering using voice answer

· Foam speaker covers with Velcro

· 10 metres range

· Standby 200 hours

· 7 hours talk time

· 55g total weight

RRP £51.99

Twiins D3 Handsfree Bluetooth Communication System

· Twin Speakers

· Receive calls, listen to music in high quality stereo

· Ready to connect to Bluetooth enabled mobile phones

· All electronics are integrated into the speaker housing

· Intuitive one button control located on the microphone

· Red/Blue LED indicator system status light on the microphone

· Dual link facility, stay connnected to your phone and intercom

· Follow audio GPS instructions

· Intercom use by linking to Twiins D1VA/ D2 for rider to pax intercom

· Rechargeable by USB cable

· Hands free voice call answering using voice answer

· Foam speaker covers with Velcro

· 10 metres range

· Standby 200 hours

· 7 hours talk time

· 55g total weight

RRP £51.99

Twiins FF2 Hands-Free Bluetooth Communication System

· Full Face Helmet specific communication kit

· Fully integrates into a full face helmet

· Twin Speakers

· Ready to connect to Bluetooth enabled mobile phones

· All electronics are integrated into the speaker housing

· Intuitive one button control located on the microphone

· Red/Blue LED indicator system status light on the microphone

· Dual link facility, stay connnected to your phone and intercom

· Follow audio GPS instructions

· Intercom available by linking to Twiins D3 model

· Rechargeable by USB cable

· Hands free voice call answering using voice answer

· Foam speaker covers with Velcro

· 10 metres range

· Standby 200 hours

· 7 hours talk time

· 55g total weight

RRP £79.99

To find your nearest stockist please CLICK HERE

