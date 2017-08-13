Two on the bounce: Rodrigo takes pole at the Red Bull Ring

Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Racing) put in another stunner in qualifying for the Austrian GP, taking his second ever pole – and the second for Argentina – just a week after his first at Brno. The RBA BOE Racing Team had even more to celebrate as teammate Juanfran Guevara was second quickest. Completing the front row is Estrella Galicia 0,0 rider Aron Canet – the highest-placed Championship challenger on the grid.

Canet’s teammate Enea Bastianini heads up Row 2 after having gone fastest in FP3 only to have his laptime cancelled, with British Talent Team rider John McPhee fifth quickest and setting himself up well for race day. Bo Bendsneyder (Red Bull KTM Ajo), who had been on provisional pole before the last minute dash, was sixth after a solid day.

Mugello winner Andrea Migno (Sky Racing Team VR46) was back at the sharp end in P7, ahead of Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) – who has shown solid pace all weekend. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini Moto3) was ninth.

One headline was Championship leader, 2016 winner and pacesetter so far in 2017 Joan Mir (Leopard Racing), who had gone P2 by the end of the session before the Spaniard’s best laptime was then cancelled for exceeding track limits. He’ll line up in P10, just ahead of closest title rival Romano Fenati (Marinelli Rivacold Snipers).

Livio Loi (Leopard Racing), riding-through-the-pain-barrier Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), impressive injury replacement Jaume Masia (Platinum Bay Real Estate) and Adam Norrodin (SIC Racing Team) filled P12 to P15.

Then get ready to race at 11:00 (GMT +2) on Sunday.

Moto3 Qualifying Results

1 – Gabriel Rodrigo (ARG – KTM) 1’36.503

2 – Juanfran Guevara (SPA – KTM) + 0.112

3 – Aron Canet (SPA – Honda) + 0.187