Two new Triumph bikes launched on Avon tyres

– Avon Tyres ’ acclaimed Cobra tyres are OE fit for stunning new Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster and Bobber Black

– Both motorcycles launched at gala event at Triumph’s Hinckley factory

Avon Tyres ’ acclaimed Cobra tyres have been selected as the original equipment (OE) fitment tyres for two stylish new bikes launched by Triumph Motorcycles.

The British manufacturer unveiled the two new motorcycles, the Triumph Speedmaster and Triumph Bobber Black, at an event last Tuesday.

A bespoke version of Avon’s Cobra product was specially designed and selected as the OE fit for the original Bobber when it was launched last October.

The Bonneville Speedmaster is sure to be a big success in the US market among others – and both it and the new Bobber Black are both shod with MT90B16 & 150/80R16 Cobra front and rear tyres straight from the Triumph production line.

The Bobber Black has even more attitude, and blacked out styling, and by working closely with Avon’s in-house development team, both firms were able to come up with the perfect riding solution – an all-new Cobra tyre, with special carcass construction and materials to suit the Bobber’s unique set-up.

Doug Ross, Avon’s Head of Global Motorcycle Tyre Sales, said, “The Bobber Black and the Cobra tyre have been a great example of two British brands working well together and sharing success over the last year. We are delighted that we can now expand on the relationship we enjoy with Triumph.

“These two beautiful new bikes give their riders a real sense of style. With the Cobra tread pattern, they also deliver excellent high speed manoeuvrability with class leading stability.”

