Two Wheel Heaven Descends on the Capital at the 2108 London Motorcycle Show Returns

The 2018 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show roars back into the capital next February (16-18) with a host of new metal, edge-of-the-seat live action and biking celebs. Tickets are now on sale with fans able to take advantage of special early bird prices for a limited time only. The show also gives visitors the chance to ‘go VIP’ with the unique Paddock Pass opportunity.

After a record-breaking 2017 event, which saw almost 40,000 motorcycle fans flock to London’s ExCeL Centre, the Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show will return to the capital next February (16-18) to celebrate the very best of two wheel life all under one roof.

Fans will be able to get up close and personal with the latest machines from the world’s leading manufacturers, as well as rub shoulders with the stars, grab a biking bargain at one of the many retailers and witness racers go head-to-head in the all-new Michelin Thunderdrome live action show – with current legends Chris Walker, Neil Hodgson and Ruben Xaus already confirmed to take part!

Early bird tickets are available now at a special price of £28 for two – a saving of £14 for the equivalent on the door. Adult advance tickets cost £17, with Senior and Student tickets available for £15. Children 15 and under go free. Returning for 2018 is the popular Paddock Pass which gives visitors exclusive access to the Michelin Thunderdrome stars and the Paddock bar while enjoying racing action with the best view in the house. Adult Paddock Pass tickets start from £40 with child tickets from £20.

Rob Aherne Managing Director of Motorcycling at Bauer Media added, “The Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show is always a fantastic weekend and we’re excited to be returning again next February. With manufacturers beginning to announce their new machines, the show is already already shaping up to be our biggest ever and there are lots of exciting new features still to be announced.”

To find out more about the 2018 Carole Nash MCN London Motorcycle Show and to book tickets, visit www.mcnmotorcycleshow.com or call 0844 873 7346