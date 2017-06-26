Tyco BMW Invest in Young Talent With Andy Reid

TAS Racing is delighted to announced that Andy Reid will make his full MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship debut this coming weekend at Snetterton aboard the Tyco BMW S1000RR alongside MCE BSB team regular Christian Iddon.

23-year-old Reid is a former multiple winner in the British Supersport class and was runner-up in the Superstock 600cc Championship during his formative years. This latest move into British Championship’s premier class, has again proven that TAS Racing and Tyco BMW are prepared to invest in young talent.

Speaking of the deal, Tyco BMW team manager Philip Neill explained:

It’s clear that Andy has an abundance of talent and for various reasons, he maybe hasn’t landed a British title that he so richly deserved. It’s talent that we are always looking to invest in and the fact that this young lad has impressed me on a personal level, with his obvious ability and desire, both on and off the track, played a big part in making this happen.

Even when he didn’t have a ride in the British championship paddock, he made the effort to be there every race weekend, keeping himself in the spotlight and to the forefront of people’s minds. That’s not an easy thing to do as a rider and can only be done by someone who is highly motivated. He’s a young lad with a bright future. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Andy Reid:

“I’m just delighted to have been give this opportunity by TAS Racing and Tyco BMW to finally join the British Superbike grid. I’m coming in as a rookie with a clean slate, so I’m coming with an open mind and ready to learn from an experienced team. They are a team I have always admired and yeah, I’m pretty excited if I’m honest. It will be a steep learning curve, but again I have confidence in my ability to learn, but I also know it’s not all about week one; this is a work in progress and I can’t wait to get started.”