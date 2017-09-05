Valentino Rossi dedicates his AGV helmet to a Grand Sporting Champ!

IN WHAT HAS NOW BECOME A TRADITION, THE AGV PISTA GP R HELMET OF ROSSI FOR THE SATURDAY MORNING QUALIFYING SESSIONS FOR THE ITALIAN MOTORCYCLE GRAND PRIX HELD IN MUGELLO, SPORT SPECIAL CELEBRATORY DESIGNS. DESIGNER ALDO DRUDI TRANSFORMS THEIR HEARTFELT TRIBUTES TO THE LATE NICKY HAYDEN AND TO ITALY INTO ART.

Bright colours, the green turf of a football field, the blue eyes of the Champion of Tavullia who, in a brand new footballer version in a light blue jersey of the Italian national team bearing number 46, exclaims “Mo’ je faccio er cucchiaio” (the “cucchiaio” or “spoon” being a specific type of penalty kick), as he stands, ready in front of the goalkeeper to score a goal. This expression, spouted in an unmistakeable Roman dialect, reveals Rossi’s sporting dedication to Francesco Totti, the icon Italian football player who played the very last match of his fantastic career with the team A.S. Roma last week. With the Italian flag in the background, the tribute continues on the back of the helmet where, under the 58 of Marco Simoncelli, the phrase “One captain… There’s only one captain!” appears, another iconic quote taking directly from the chants dedicated to Totti by his Roman fans. A plaster drawn on the front is an attempt by The Doctor to poke fun at himself, a funny reminder of his misadventure during training a few days ago which put his participation in the Italian GP at risk.

On the sides of the chin strap, the number 46 is joined by 69, the number of the great Nicky Hayden forming a single, dual-tone 469. The AGV shield, which has accompanied Valentino for more than 20 years in each of his wins, is positioned on the side and completed by the words “Mugello 2017”.

A perfect combination of protection, performance and comfort, the Pista GP R is the result of AGV Extreme Standards, an innovative integrated design protocol that revolutionises the design process, allowing for a significant and demonstrable improvement in helmet performance in terms of its protection against impact, peripheral vision, compact design, reduced weight, aerodynamics, ventilation and ergonomics. The innovative AGV Extreme Standards process raises the bar in terms of technology in helmet research and development, and represents a milestone in head protection systems.

The replica helmet (in limited edition of 2500 pieces) will be available from December 2017 as a Pista GP R model, priced at £1100 SRP . Now available to order, refer to your local AGV dealer for more details.

The limited edition will bear the same graphics as Valentino’s helmet, with the exception of other sponsors’ logos and the visor components and accessories.

The Pista GP R, an evolution of the innovative Pista GP, the MotoGP helmet, is the most protective helmet ever to be developed. Thanks to the introduction of Race 3 Max Pinlock®, a Class 1 Optic visor with 100% Max Vision Pinlock® (120), and the patented Visor Lock System (VLS) fastening, the full carbon AGV Pista GP R helmet offers an unbeatable field of vision. The new wind-tunnel-tested “Biplano” spoiler, guarantees optimum aerodynamic performance, while comfort levels benefit from a patented interior structure and an Integrated Ventilation System IVS). The Pista GP R is the first helmet to offer a hydration system, composed of a series of ducts and a valve located on the inside of the chin piece.

TECHNICAL FEATURES

• 100% carbon fibre, 4 sizes of 5-density EPS structure, 4 shell sizes, 1,350 g (in the case of shell size 1), Double D retention system

• Attachments positioned outside the helmet

• Metal air vents New ducts in the chin piece

• New wind-tunnel-tested “Biplano” spoiler with CX improved by 4% (CX 0.56)

• 5 mm thickness and optic class 1. Patented visor locking system Max Pinlock® 120 included

• 190° horizontal view 85° vertical view

• Customised fit New interior construction Rapid removal of patented cheek pads

• Rapid hydration system included

• Internal shape offering collarbone protection Compact design Design curves anatomically around the head

• XS – S – MS – ML – L – XL – XXL