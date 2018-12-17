

Get READY TO RACE in 2019 with VAT equivalent off selected KTM Offroad models

The gate has dropped early on 2019, with participating Authorised KTM Dealers now able to ensure you are READY TO RACE at an amazing price. Selected Offroad KTM models are now available “VAT Free*” meaning that you will be in the best possible shape as the new season approaches.

You now have the choice of pocketing the savings, or putting it towards some amazing KTM PowerParts or PowerWear to ensure that you and your new machine is primed to win. All KTM Minicycles are included in the offer alongside every EXC machine (excluding Six Days versions), so there has never been a better time to turn Orange and join race winners from all around the world. Whether you’re a child protégé following in the footsteps of Jeffery Herlings, an Enduro competitor looking for the upper hand at an event or a leisure rider wanting to experience the sophistication of the EXC range, there is a machine waiting for you at this very special price.

This promotion is only available at participating dealers, which can be found at www.ktm.com/gb. On the website you’ll be able to find out more about each model, alternatively your dealer will be able to answer any further questions, as well as discussing upgrades, accessories and finance options available to you.

KTM Minicycles

50 SX Mini 2019 £2,916

50 SX 2019 £2,916

65 SX 2019 £3,499

85 SX SW 2019 £4,199

85 SX BW 2019 £4,199

KTM EXC Enduro

250 EXC TPI 2019 £6,541

300 EXC TPI 2019 £6,749

250 EXC-F 2019 £6,833

350 EXC-F 2019 £7,041

450 EXC-F 2019 £7,124

500 EXC-F 2019 £7,208

*VAT Free pricing refers to the removal of the VAT element from the suggested retail price. VAT will be paid on the promotional price of the motorcycle. This offer is available at all participating Authorised KTM UK Dealers, while stocks last until 31st March 2019.