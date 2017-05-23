Vespa Young Collection T-Shirt and Mug

The new Vespa Young collection celebrates the 70th anniversary of the iconic Italian scooter with a range of clothing and accessories that draw on the brand’s heritage, presenting it with a dash of contemporary Italian style.

Made from 95% cotton, with 5% elastane for a cool and comfortable fit, the Short Sleeve T-Shirt features a stylish outline drawing of the original Vespa GTS scooter on the front, with contrasting blue highlight below. A neat, two-tone Vespa 70th Anniversary logo on the left sleeve completes the look. It retails for just £19.99 in sizes S-3XL.

Like the T-shirt, the Vespa Young Ceramic Mug has a distinctive style, with images of some of the most recognisable Vespa scooter models in contrasting coloured circles. An ideal gift for a scooter-lover or a treat for yourself, express your love for classic scooters every time you enjoy a brew/cappuccino. Retail price is £11.99.

