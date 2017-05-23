Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Superbike News
Latest WSBK

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Vespa Young Collection T-Shirt and Mug

admin Apparel, Industry News, Latest News No Comments on Vespa Young Collection T-Shirt and Mug

The new Vespa Young collection celebrates the 70th anniversary of the iconic Italian scooter with a range of clothing and accessories that draw on the brand’s heritage, presenting it with a dash of contemporary Italian style. 

Made from 95% cotton, with 5% elastane for a cool and comfortable fit, the Short Sleeve T-Shirt features a stylish outline drawing of the original Vespa GTS scooter on the front, with contrasting blue highlight below. A neat, two-tone Vespa 70th Anniversary logo on the left sleeve completes the look. It retails for just £19.99 in sizes S-3XL.

Like the T-shirt, the Vespa Young Ceramic Mug has a distinctive style, with images of some of the most recognisable Vespa scooter models in contrasting coloured circles. An ideal gift for a scooter-lover or a treat for yourself, express your love for classic scooters every time you enjoy a brew/cappuccino. Retail price is £11.99.

For details on these and the complete range of Vespa official accessories visit www.fowlersparts.co.uk.

------------------------------------------------------------------ Grid Girls Promotions

------------------------------------------------------------------

Like this Article? Share it!

Related Post

Simple Scooter Security from Vespa
Simple Scooter Security from Vespa
TomTom Vio | Piaggio and Vespa Edition
TomTom Vio | Piaggio and Vespa Edition
Vespa GTS 125 and 150 EURO 4
Vespa GTS 125 and 150 EURO 4
Vespa 70th Anniversary Gift Collection
Vespa 70th Anniversary Gift Collection

Leave A Response

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Twitter

Featured Teams

Quattro Plant Kawasaki

Instagram Feed

RSS GGUK Client News

Advert

Advert

Instagram

Meta

Superbike News

Copyright © 2012 - SBK News. Powered and Designed by Xpress Racing.

Free WordPress Themes