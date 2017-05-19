Weather worsens with Lorenzo Baldassarri quickest on combined times

Lorenzo Baldassarri (Forward Racing Team) topped combined times on Day 1 in France, as the Italian led a trio of his compatriots to lock out the top four: Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS), Francesco Bagnaia (Sky Racing Team VR46) and Mattia Pasini (Italtrans Racing Team). The top two were split by only 0.011, with weather then worsening in the afternoon to leave them unchallenged.

Takaaki Nakagami (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) completed the top five overall despite a more difficult FP2 down the timesheets, ahead of Tech 3 Racing’s Xavi Vierge. Vierge was one of those to remain a key presence in wet or dry.

Dominique Aegerter was first Suter in P7 for Kiefer Racing, ahead of Italian veteran Simone Corsi (Speed Up Racing) and compatriot Luca Marini (Forward Racing Team). Marini was also quick in the rain of FP2.

Alex Marquez (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) was the fastest in the wet on a last lap dash, and completed the top ten on Day 1 from his time in FP1. The early hero of FP2 was Yonny Hernandez (AGR Team) and the Colombian was P11 on combined times, ahead of Isaac Viñales (BE-A-VIP SAG Team), Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Xavier Simeon (Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2) and Hafizh Syahrin (Petronas Raceline Malaysia) – with the Malaysian another of those to have proved their wet weather prowess in the second session.

Championship hopeful Tom Lüthi (CarXpert Interwetten) had a difficult first day in France in P17, but has a stunning record at the circuit to bounce back on Saturday. Moto2™ begin qualifying at 15:05 (GMT +2).