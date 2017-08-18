Weise choice for summer gloves

Weise ® has two new summer glove options in its 2017 collection, one tailor-made for taking on the twist and turns, and the other for kicking back and cruising

Designed with the sports rider in mind, Weise Renegade gloves are made from full-grain leather, selected from the strongest and most durable part of the hide. With twin overlay on the palm, integrated TPU reinforcement armour to knuckles and fingers and padded panels on each cuff, these are race specification gloves.

A lightweight polyester lining, coupled with the natural breathability of the leather and a perforated section on wrist, keeps hands cool and free from perspiration.

Both wrist and cuff are elasticated and secured with Velcro® for a snug fit, and to help keep the gloves firmly in place. Stretch panels on the fingers and above the knuckles aid dexterity. Silicon prints on the palm help the rider keep a firm grip on the bars.

Weise Renegade gloves come in a choice of Black or Black/White, sizes XS-3XL and retail for £89.99 including VAT.

Traditional in design and feel, Weise Highway gloves are the ideal accompaniment to a classic, cruiser or retro motorcycle.

They’re made from 100% goatskin, which is soft, flexible and allows plenty of feel, yet is also highly durable. A Chamude® overlay panel on the palm provides extra grip.

The short cuff is designed to tuck neatly under the cuffs of riding jackets for comfort – this also helps during warmer weather, allowing cooling airflow around the wrist.

The adjustable popper-retained strap to the cuff offers a secure fit, and the rubber grip tab on the cuff makes putting on the Highway gloves quick and easy too.

Highway gloves are available in size: XS – 4XL, in two classic colours – Brown and Tan – priced £45.99 including VAT.

For full specifications and details on the complete range of Weise® motorcycle clothing and accessories, call the Key Collection on 0117 971 9200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk.