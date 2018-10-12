Be prepared for a packed schedule! As we edge towards the end of the year, it’s time to open your 2019 diary. The circuits will be hosting all types of races, featuring cars of the past and the future, motorbikes, trucks, go-karts, rollerblades, bicycles and runners.*
The most-awaited day of the year is of course the 24 Hours of Le Mans which will be held on the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans on 15–16 June for the 87th time. The 2019 race will be the culmination of the FIA World Endurance Championship 2018-19 Super Season.
As a mover and shaker of the automotive industry, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest will be holding a major conference, Les Assises de l’Automobile, organised with local newspaper Ouest-France on 28 March.
Le Mans race track schedule for 2019
- 17 March: 26th Rallye de Paris
- 22–24 March: Exclusive Drive
- 28 March: Les Assises de l’Automobile (with Ouest-France)
- 30–31 March: Fun Racing Cars
- 2–3 April: 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle race test day
- 6–7 April: National Superbike Championships
- 13 April: 6 Hours of Karting
- 18–21 April: 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle race
- 27 April: Rallye de la Sarthe Moto
- 4 May: Tour Auto
- 16–19 May: French motorcycle Grand Prix
- 2 June: 24 Hours of Le Mans Test Day
- 15–16 June: 87th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans
- 29–30 June: 24 Hours Rollerblades
- 6–7 July: Classic Days
- 12–14 July: 23 Heures 60 Moto Power 25
- 20–21 July: Promosport Cup
- 24–25 August: 24 Hours Cycling
- 5–7 September: Ultimate Cup Moto
- 27–29 September: 24 Hours Trucks
- 26–29 September: 24 Hours Karting
- 4–5 October: Porsche Motorsport Series
- 6 October: Les Demoiselles du Bugatti
- 11–13 October: V de V
- 12–13 October: IAME International Final X30
- 25–27 October: Inter Ecuries
- 16–17 November: TTE
*Other dates to be confirmed
Ticket sales for flagship ACO events in 2019:
24 Hours of Le Mans Motorycle race ON SALE NOW
24 Hours of Le Mans
- ACO Members Open on 16 October
- General Public Open on 19 October