Be prepared for a packed schedule! As we edge towards the end of the year, it’s time to open your 2019 diary. The circuits will be hosting all types of races, featuring cars of the past and the future, motorbikes, trucks, go-karts, rollerblades, bicycles and runners.*

The most-awaited day of the year is of course the 24 Hours of Le Mans which will be held on the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans on 15–16 June for the 87th time. The 2019 race will be the culmination of the FIA World Endurance Championship 2018-19 Super Season.

As a mover and shaker of the automotive industry, the Automobile Club de l’Ouest will be holding a major conference, Les Assises de l’Automobile, organised with local newspaper Ouest-France on 28 March.

Le Mans race track schedule for 2019

17 March: 26 th Rallye de Paris

Rallye de Paris 22–24 March: Exclusive Drive

28 March: Les Assises de l’Automobile (with Ouest-France)

30–31 March: Fun Racing Cars

2–3 April: 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle race test day

6–7 April: National Superbike Championships

13 April: 6 Hours of Karting

18–21 April: 24 Hours of Le Mans motorcycle race

27 April: Rallye de la Sarthe Moto

4 May: Tour Auto

16–19 May: French motorcycle Grand Prix

2 June: 24 Hours of Le Mans Test Day

15–16 June: 87 th running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans

running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans 29–30 June: 24 Hours Rollerblades

6–7 July: Classic Days

12–14 July: 23 Heures 60 Moto Power 25

20–21 July: Promosport Cup

24–25 August: 24 Hours Cycling

5–7 September: Ultimate Cup Moto

27–29 September: 24 Hours Trucks

26–29 September: 24 Hours Karting

4–5 October: Porsche Motorsport Series

6 October: Les Demoiselles du Bugatti

11–13 October: V de V

12–13 October: IAME International Final X30

25–27 October: Inter Ecuries

16–17 November: TTE

*Other dates to be confirmed

Ticket sales for flagship ACO events in 2019:

24 Hours of Le Mans Motorycle race ON SALE NOW

24 Hours of Le Mans