Arai Helmets are back at Motorcycle Live 2017 at the NEC Birmingham Hall 2 Stand 2E25!

You can choose to refresh your helmet interior whilst at the show too. If you feel that your helmet interior is looking a bit tatty you may be able to get new parts whilst we’re servicing your helmet. We’re giving you the option to get a new set of cheek pads as well as a new crown pad at £49.99 per set plus a new neck roll for £39.99 or choose all 3 for a full interior refresh at the discounted price of £119.99 which you will be charged for once you come to collect your helmet. These parts are subject to availability and can’t be guaranteed even if you have pre-booked this service.

As well as this great service you can check out the 2018 helmet range as well as our try before you buy service. On top of this make sure you stop by the Arai stand to see top Arai Riders such as Leon Haslam, Jonny Rea and Ian Hutchinson!

Book your Free Arai helmet service now using our online booking service, click here to book.

Also win an Arai Axcess III helmet see flyer below for details