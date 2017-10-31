Win a rider training course with KRTS at Motorcycle Live

To celebrate a year of Kawasaki Rider Training Services (KRTS), Kawasaki Motors UK is giving away a free rider training course at Motorcycle Live.

Visitors who sign up for a Kawasaki Two Wheeled Experience by visiting KRTS at the Kawasaki stand could win a complete five-day rider training course for free.

For the duration of the show, the Kawasaki Two Wheeled Experience will be on offer for the special price of £40. Anyone who buys this taster course when they visit KRTS will be entered into a draw to win a Kawasaki Rider Training Licence Course worth almost £900 – that’s all the training needed to go from ‘walker’ to ‘rider’.

The Kawasaki Two Wheeled Experience is a 90-minute introduction to motorcycles and is the perfect way for non-riders to try a motorcycle for the first time in a safe environment, under the guidance of an MCIAC-accredited instructor. Novices will learn the basics of riding an automatic and geared bike, and will come away having had a great experience.

The Kawasaki Rider Training Course is a five-day course for anyone wanting to go from novice to motorcycle licence holder in one sitting. Students learn on a range of brilliant Kawasaki motorcycles as they get taken through all the elements required to attain a full DVSA test pass at the end of the course.

KRTS aims to ensure safe, comprehensive and fun motorcycle training at the highest level and currently has 15 schools across the country. To find your nearest one, or to find out more about Kawasaki Rider Training Services, visit http://www.learntoridewithkawasaki.co.uk.

Participants need to be aged 17 or over and will need to complete the Kawasaki Two Wheeled Experience course before 24 December 2017. The winner will be notified on or before 16 January 2018. Full terms and conditions are available from Kawasaki.co.uk and from KRTS at Motorcycle Live.

Motorcycle Live runs from 18-26 November at the NEC, Birmingham. Advance tickets are on sale now, priced at just £19.50 per adult, £12 for Seniors, £1 for 11-16 year olds* and FREE for children aged ten and under (accompanied by a paying adult). There is also a £25 advance ticket, which includes entry to the show and a Spada Gonzo bag worth £29.99**.

To book, call 0844 581 2345 or visit www.motorcyclelive.co.uk

**Limited offer while stocks last