Wins for López, García, Cardús, García and Sardanyons in Barcelona

Alonso López and Sergio García gave the Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 team the double in Barcelona in the Moto3™ category as they shared the victories in the two races while Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) won both Moto2™ races. Iker García (Reale Avintia Academy) won the European Talent Cup event and Joan Sardanyons took the honours in the European Kawasaki Z Cup.

Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) took his second consecutive victory by winning the first Moto3™ Junior World Championship race; Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) was first past the chequered flag but suffered a five-second penalty after repeatedly crossing the track limits. In the end he was relegated to eighth position. Alongside the Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 rider on the podium were Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) and Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) in second and third place.

From eighth place on the grid Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) started well to lead the race on the first lap, followed by Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Star Team Galicia 0.0), Alonso López (Junior Team Star Galicia 0.0), Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team), Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) and Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team).

With barely four laps gone Ai Ogura (Asia Talent Team) and Raúl Fernández (MRW Mahindra Aspar Team) were involved in a fall, putting both riders out of the second race; Fernández ended up in hospital having four stitches in his elbow.

At the halfway point of the race, Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) joined the leading group of riders challenging for the podium. Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) eventually won the race followed by Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones), although the time penalty suffered by the winner gave the victory to Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), who received the Repsol free fuel cheque.

Sergio García brought the second victory of the day for the Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 team by winning the second Moto3™ race by just 0.026 from Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) in a photo finish. Third slot on the podium went once again to Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones), who just held off Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) by 0.006.

On the first lap Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) was involved in a clash with Yari Montella (SIC58 Squadra Corse) which sent both riders crashing out of the race. Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy), Alonso López (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), Kazuki Masaki (Asia Talent Team) and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) made up the leading group along with Vicente Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy).

Jeremy Alcoba (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0), who had arrived in Barcelona as overall leader and managed a seventh place in the first race, was put out of contention on the first lap when Makar Yurchenko (Reale Avintia Academy) messed up in a braking manoeuvre and took him down.

Riding for the first time at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit, Yuki Kunii (Atia Talent Team) surprised everyone by leading the race for a few laps, though in the end he crashed out while still in first place. Jaume Masiá (Cradle of Champions) was in the best position on the last lap to take the race but was passed by Dennis Foggia and Sergio García. The Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0 rider pipped the Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy rider right on the line. Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) duly received the Repsol free fuel cheque as winner of the second race.

The new Moto3™ Junior World Championship leader is Sergio García (Junior Team Estrella Galicia 0.0) with 63 points followed by Dennis Foggia (Junior Team VR46 Riders Academy) with 61 and Jaume Masiá (Cuna de Campeones) with 52.

In Moto2™, Ricky Cardus (Team Stylobike) earned a double after winning both races of the day. In the first race, Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) made a good start but the Team Stylobike rider passed him in the early corners and as the laps went by kept on lengthening his lead. Behind him came Eric Granado (Promoracing) and Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS), who began to pay the price of not being more careful with his tires in the first few laps. Granado left him behind to finish second, though he never looked like getting close to the race leader.

Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T.Pro), Dimas Ekky (Astra Honda Racing Team) and Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) fought for the final podium place, which eventually went to Dimas Ekky (Astra Honda Racing Team). Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) was awarded the Repsol free fuel cheque while Philippe Le Gallo (Yamaha Laglisse) was the quickest Superstock 600 rider.

Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) dominated the second Moto2™ European Championship race to chalk up his second victory of the day. The poleman let Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) head the race while he conserved his tires. When he saw that the Team Wimu CNS rider was trying to pull away he upped his pace to take the lead and as in the first race pulled away to ride alone.

Behind him Joe Roberts (AGR Team) caught up with the following pair of Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) and Steven Odendaal (NTS Sportscode T.Pro). Finally, Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) was joined by Joe Roberts (AGR Team), debuting on the podium in the Moto2™ European Championship, and Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS).

This time Luc Mamet (Team Stratos) finished as the best of the Superstock 600 riders, which puts him top of the category. Ricky Cardús (Team Stylobike) received a Repsol free fuel cheque. Ricky Cardús’ (Team Stylobike) double win leaves him as the Moto2™ leader with 50 points followed by Héctor Garzó (Team Wimu CNS) three points behind and Eric Granado (Promoracing) in third on 40 points.

In the European Talent Cup, Iker García achieved his first victory, leading the Reale Avintia Academy double with Andreas Pérez. Manuel González (Halcourier Racing) finished third and is the new leader of the category with 52 points, seven more than Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) and 13 ahead of Álex Toledo (Cuna de Campeones).

Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport) took the lead right from the off, followed by Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy), Manuel González (Halcourier Racing), Eduard Melgar (Grupo Machado) and Peetu Paavilainen (H42 Team Nobby). However, Francisco Gómez (Team Larresport) was penalised with a drive-through for a false start.

Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Acaddemy), Manuel Gomez (Halcourier Racing) and Eduard Melgar (Grupo Machado) pulled clear, although with four laps remaining Iker García (Reale Avintia Academy) and Peetu Paavilainen (H42 Team Nobby) joined them. The Reale Avintia Academy rider pulled out all the stops to win the race ahead of Andreas Pérez (Reale Avintia Academy) and Manuel González (Halcourier Racing), who finished third. Iker García (Reale Avintia Academy) received the Repsol free fuel award as winner of the European Talent Cup race.

Joan Sardanyons deserved his pole in the European Kawasaki Z Cup and was victorious ahead of Raul Martínez (Motobike Moya Competition) and Juan María Olías, who joined him on the podium. Raúl Martínez (Motobike Moya Competition) is the leader of the category, four points ahead of Joan Sardanyons.

The fourth FIM CEV Repsol event of the season will take place in Valencia on 8th and 9th of July.

All the results and information about the Championship are on the official website: www.fimcevrepsol.com