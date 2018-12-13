New from Weise for winter 2018/19, Malmo gloves offer warmth and waterproofing in a light and flexible design that’s packed with practical features.

Construction is a mix of full-grain leather on the palm – the rest of the outer shell IS made from textile material, with padding at the knuckles, palms, fingers and thumbs.

A Chamude® overlay panel, complete with silicon print, gives improved grip on the bars – ideal in cold and wet conditions.

Hands stay dry thanks to a waterproof, windproof and breathable liner, and insulation is provided by a Thinsulate™ G60 thermal lining, which retains most of its insulating ability even under damp conditions.

The linings are held in place with the McFIT system, so there is no uncomfortable stitching or seams digging into the hand, and the liners stay firmly in place without twisting or pulling free.

Velcro® closure at the cuff and an elasticated wrist section give a snug fit under or over winter riding jackets, and help to seal out cold air and rain.

Weise Malmo gloves come in sizes S – 3XL and retail at £74.99 including VAT.

For further information on the full range of Weise motorcycle clothing and accessories call 0117 9719200 or visit www.thekeycollection.co.uk





