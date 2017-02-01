World and British champions and the UK’s finest to face off in 2017 BSB

World and British champions, returning heroes, and the UK’s finest to face off in 2017 MCE BSB battle royale!

2017 will be an explosive season for the MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship, as series promoter and organiser MSVR unveils an entry list of unprecedented strength and depth; complete with a sensational cocktail of World and British champions, international superstars, and top talents from the British Isles.

Two champions – the returning Josh Brookes and five-time MCE BSB conqueror Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne – no fewer than 10 race-winners, and a further five podium-finishers, hailing from six different nations – Great Britain, USA, Australia, Italy, France and the Czech Republic – will battle for Britain’s top honours, kicking off at Donington Park (March 31 – April 1/2).

Six of the world’s most prestigious manufacturers will be present and ready come the much-anticipated season opener. Ducati were victorious in 2016, but Honda and Suzuki will unleash their new models this season, whilst Kawasaki and Yamaha will want to wrestle back the trophy, and BMW is still vying for its first MCE BSB crown.

Reigning champion Byrne returns with Be Wiser Ducati, but the record-breaker has yet to claim back-to-back championships and his 2015 nemesis Josh Brookes is back with a vengeance, ready to reignite their fierce rivalry with Anvil Hire TAG Yamaha.

British bulldog Leon Haslam will be desperate to shake off the bridesmaid status, and the JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider has already show in pre-season testing that he has the drive to stand and deliver this year.

2014 World Superbike champion Sylvain Guintoli joins Suzuki on his return to Britain and has aspirations of becoming the first Frenchman to win MCE BSB after a cruel injury blow ended his previous campaign.

Italian Davide Giugliano is another high-profile international signing, the 14-time World Superbike podium finisher making his championship debut with Tyco BMW.

Previous race-winners John Hopkins, Jason O’Halloran, Michael Laverty, James Ellison and Tommy Bridewell all return with Showdown pedigree, whilst Peter Hickman is another multiple race-winner on the grid. Plus, podium-finishers Christian Iddon, Billy McConnell and Dan Linfoot will all be back, with sights firmly set on the top step of the rostrum.

The young guns have proven their pace against the established guard recently – Luke Mossey and Glenn Irwin both achieved podiums in enormously promising rookie campaigns. They are joined this year by 2017 rookie Bradley Ray who steps up from the Supersport class, reigning Pirelli National Superstock 1000 champion Taylor Mackenzie and Jake Dixon.

Fans can catch all 26 MCE BSB Championship races live and exclusive on Eurosport and highlights on ITV4.

For the 2017 MCE BSB entry list please click here

The opening round of the 2017 MCE Insurance British Superbike Championship kicks off at Donington Park on March 31 – April 1/2. For more information visit www.donington-park.co.uk

For more information visit www.britishsuperbike.com