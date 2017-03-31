World Supersport 300 kicks off in style

Anticipation builds around MotorLand Aragon as the FIM World Supersport 300 Series was officially launched at the famous paddock show, following an exciting opening day of on track action.

37 riders will line up on the grid for the all important opening race of the season this weekend at the Pirelli Aragon Round, and all riders are full of anticipation and excitement – with some making their debut on a world championship stage.

WorldSSP300 riders will race alongside the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes around Europe, getting a taste of what racing is like on a world championship scale, surrounded by the bustling MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship paddock. Taking on the Superpole format, it is truly a taste of what is to come as they head further up the ladder on their hunt for World Championship glory.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Sporting Director was present and explained his delight that the series is now underway: “We are really happy give this opportunity for riders to become professional racers. To become this you need to learn many things and it is important that they are racing with us, as well as racing around these prestigious tracks. It is also important as it gives teams and team managers the chance to see the races and highlight the true talents coming through the field. It is a very affordable way to start out racing, and for the rider who wins to become a World Champion is something special. As this is our first race weekend, everything went great today; I think it makes sense for us to have the same format as World Superbike and World Supersport, and it is great to have the series underway.”

Paolo Grassia (3570 Made in CIV) was fastest on the opening day of WorldSSP300 action, as the riders start their journey on the #RoadToWorldSBK. Borja Sanchez (Halcourier Racing) and Marc Garcia (Halcourier Racing) rounded out the top three, and all three manufactures were in the top ten, proving the depth of the field in WorldSSP300.