World Supersport completes track action for day two with Jacobsen on top

Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit hosted the final day of the World Supersport winter testing, with just three days to go until 2017 kicks off on track.

Combined times coming through for both days means it gave riders a good indication of their pace, and riders were able to make the most of the improved track conditions they dealt with on Monday.

PJ Jacobsen (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) has started his new project aboard the Italian machine with a strong two days, ending on the top of the timing sheets. The American set a lap time of 1.33.688 in the Tuesday morning session, which he was unable to improve on his time this afternoon, and was the rider who put in the most laps over the two days.

Roberto Rolfo (Team Factory Vamag) didn’t go out in the second session of the day following a crash this morning, which left him with a left shoulder dislocation. Despite this set back, his time was fast enough to keep him in second position; a time of 1.34.188.

Frenchman Jules Cluzel (CIA Landlord Insurance Honda) took third spot overall as he prepares for a new season in which he will be fighting for the title. His lap time of 1.34.272 was also set in the morning practise, and he narrowly missed out on second position by 0.084s. His Japanese team-mate Hikari Okubo secured a top ten finish in the Official Test, 1.3s behind Jacobsen’s time.

It was an GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team lock out for fourth and fifth, with Lucas Mahias and Federico Caricasulo taking the spots respectively. Just 0.019s split the duo, as Mahias’ lap time was a 1.34.461.

Kenan Sofuolgu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) has suffered a blow to his 2017 campaign, and despite putting in 38 laps over the last two days, the Turkish rider is forced to sit out of the opening two rounds of the season due to his injury sustained over the winter. He will fly back home in order to get fully fit for Round three.

British rider Luke Stapleford had a strong test aboard his Profile Racing machine and was able to finish in the top six, as he set a time of 1.34.854. Alex Baldolini (Race Department ATK#25) took eighth spot with a time set in Tuesday morning’s session, a 1.34.925 whilst Nikki Tuuli (Kallio Racing) sat in ninth position, 0.025s behind ninth position.

Don’t miss the season getting underway in three days time, as the WorldSSP riders head out on track for FP1 at 11AM (+11 GMT), for a thrilling opener.